5 Creative Ways To Make The Most Of Cheap Bourbon

For folks who like bourbon, there are myriad ways to appreciate the corn-based whiskey. Perhaps it's the complexity of the flavors and aromas that range from floral to woody and spicy to sweet. Maybe it's the rich texture or the smooth mouthfeel that keeps you coming back for more. Whatever the reason, it's enough to incorporate more of it into your life (and no, we're not suggesting a bender). Finding new ways to use bourbon is a great exercise in creativity — especially when you've got a cheap bottle on your hands.

If you like to sip bourbon, just any old bottle won't do. But if you're in using it in a recipe, you might not want to reach for your most expensive bottle. According to our own survey, Mashed readers think Jim Beam is the worst bourbon brand, but all is not lost if you find one in your possession. You might try it in an exciting libation or an unexpected condiment. From cocktail hour to desserts and everything in between, there are many ways a frugal bourbon lover can incorporate this liquor into unexpected corners of their diet.