5 Creative Ways To Make The Most Of Cheap Bourbon
For folks who like bourbon, there are myriad ways to appreciate the corn-based whiskey. Perhaps it's the complexity of the flavors and aromas that range from floral to woody and spicy to sweet. Maybe it's the rich texture or the smooth mouthfeel that keeps you coming back for more. Whatever the reason, it's enough to incorporate more of it into your life (and no, we're not suggesting a bender). Finding new ways to use bourbon is a great exercise in creativity — especially when you've got a cheap bottle on your hands.
If you like to sip bourbon, just any old bottle won't do. But if you're in using it in a recipe, you might not want to reach for your most expensive bottle. According to our own survey, Mashed readers think Jim Beam is the worst bourbon brand, but all is not lost if you find one in your possession. You might try it in an exciting libation or an unexpected condiment. From cocktail hour to desserts and everything in between, there are many ways a frugal bourbon lover can incorporate this liquor into unexpected corners of their diet.
Make a sweet sipper
Just because a bottle of bourbon is inexpensive doesn't mean it isn't tasty. There are loads of reputable bourbon brands that have a low price point and killer flavor. (We like Maker's Mark and Four Roses, if you're looking for suggestions.) But if you've got a budget bourbon that's a little harsh on its own, it can still shine in a cocktail that leans toward the sweeter side.
The combination of sugar and citrus work to soften the harsh bite that plagues some cheaper bourbons, so a classic whiskey sour recipe – made with lemon juice and sugar – can totally transform the drink. The addition of egg white and a very generous dry shake creates a frothy head and velvety texture that adds to the overall experience in a if-you-know-you-know kind of way. (Seriously — you should try it. It's awesome.)
Alternatively, you could make a bramble with muddled blueberry and basil, simple syrup, lime, and a ginger beer topper for a fruity crowd-pleaser. If that's still not cutting it, go ahead and pour it over a scoop of your favorite ice cream, affogato style. Anything that ice cream won't fix might be a lost cause.
Add it to condiments
One way to bring more flavor into your meal is by adding a touch of bourbon to your condiments. Of course, barbecue sauce is the obvious choice. A homemade BBQ sauce recipe made with tomato and simmered with bourbon, brown sugar, and spices is finger-lickin' good slathered on a rack of ribs. If you're trying to do something a little outside of the box, consider mixing it with mayo.
Whisked into your favorite mayo, bourbon and maple syrup create a sweet and earthy spread that pairs well with the smoky and meaty flavors of a turkey club or a pulled pork sandwich. Because the bourbon won't be cooked off the mayo like it is the BBQ, don't overdo it unless you want the booze to linger. You can also elevate your side salad by combining bourbon, molasses, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and warm spices for a gently boozy vinaigrette. Take a little sip of that bourbon and get your creative juices flowing — you might just invent your new favorite condiment!
Make bourbon chicken
When you've got a cheap bottle of bourbon lying around, we'd consider it a missed opportunity if you didn't throw a batch of Bourbon chicken together. The Chinese-American classic is sweet, savory, sticky, and makes for a tasty meal when served over rice with a side of broccoli. Our own sweet and tangy Bourbon Chicken recipe calls for ingredients like soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, rice wine vinegar, smoked paprika, and — of course — bourbon.
While many folks include booze in their recipes now, it's widely assumed that it wasn't in the original recipe. Bourbon isn't a common ingredient in Chinese cooking, after all. It was named after the street on which it was supposedly born: New Orleans' infamous Bourbon Street. Eventually, actual bourbon found its way into the recipe, and we're glad it did. Used to deglaze the pan and deepen the caramelization of the onion in the sauce, the alcohol in the bourbon cooks off leaving behind only a rich woody flavor that complements the brown sugar and soy sauce.
Glaze vegetables with bourbon
While we typically think of using bourbon in sauces and marinades that flavor meat, it can also be used as a glorious glaze on your go-to vegetable. In the case of our bourbon glazed carrot recipe, carrots are simmered in butter and bourbon before garlic and brown sugar are added in. The caramelized sugar and bourbon work together to create a sticky, glossy finish that looks divine and tastes even better. Finish it off with crushed toasted walnuts and a sprinkle of chopped chives. You can give the same treatment to veggies like Brussels sprouts, parsnips, green beans, sweet potatoes, or broccoli.
In the colder months, adding a bit of bourbon to your favorite winter squash or sweet potato dish is like a hug for your taste buds. May we recommend a twist on our baked acorn squash recipe? Just slice your squash in half, scoop out the seeds and fill the bottom half with a healthy scoop of butter, a couple of tablespoons of brown sugar, and a splash of bourbon. Replace the top and bake it for a delightfully sweet and hearty addition to your winter spread.
Make bourbon caramel and whipped cream
Now that you've incorporated bourbon into the cocktails, condiments, entrees, and sides, it's time to talk about dessert. Bourbon's spicy woodiness complements the buttery, sugary flavors of caramel. Add it alongside vanilla and a touch of sea salt to give the rich sauce a touch of nuanced sophistication. And if you want a bourbon-flavored sweet that goes well with almost any dessert, try blending it into whipped cream.
There are loads of add-ins that can upgrade your whipped cream, but rich and oaky bourbon can't be beat. To make it, whip cream and fold in sugar as usual. When that's done, add a tablespoon or two of bourbon into the mix. Remember, the whipped cream won't be cooked, so the more booze you put in, the more bite it will have (no judgment — just setting expectations). It's worth noting that bourbon sits in oak barrels that imbue the drink with vanillin, the same flavor compound that gives vanilla its distinct sweetness. That said, adding a splash of vanilla extract to the whipped cream at the same time can amplify the taste. Pile it on pies, ice cream, cake, brownies, or an after-dinner Irish coffee.