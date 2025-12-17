15 Best White Elephant Gifts To Buy At Costco In 2025
White elephant gift exchanges are a fun and festive way for friends, co-workers, and loved ones to celebrate the holidays together. Modern white elephant celebrations often involve kitschy gifts intended to evoke humor, but more conventional gifts are also welcome. The basic rules are pretty simple: Each participant brings one gift and places it in a pile. Next, numbers are randomly chosen to determine the order of participants, and when your number is called, you either select a gift from the pile or "steal" someone else's. If your gift is stolen, you get to select a new one or take one from another participant.
As illustrated by our Costco 2025 holiday gift guide, which features great finds like a truffle pizza kit and digital air fryer, the warehouse retailer is an excellent place to do your holiday shopping. The store has a bit of everything, from food and treats to gift sets and apparel, as well as a nice selection of goods suited to white elephant swaps. Our white elephant gift list includes tasty snacks, practical tools, beloved holiday desserts, candle collections, cookie assortments, and more. Keep in mind that most of the products featured here are only available on the Costco website or app, though shoppers can find Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate and Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates in stores. With Christmas coming soon, Costco has lots of last-minute gift ideas perfect for white elephant exchanges.
Borgo de Medici Assorted Mini Panettone, Variety Pack
A beloved holiday treat that's synonymous with Christmas, panettone is a dome-shaped sweetened bread that often includes candied fruits (and peels), raisins, and nuts. Costco's Borgo de Medici Assorted Mini Panettone retails for $27.99 and features nine miniature versions of this Italian dessert in three flavors: classic, pistachio, and limoncello.
CAT 2-piece Deluxe 23 Function Multi Tool Set
The CAT 2-piece Deluxe 23 Function Multi Tool Set is great for hands-on types who want to be ready for everything. For $41.99, Costco members get one full-sized multi tool with 10 separate functions (including wire cutter and serrated knife), plus a 13-in-1 mini tool with screwdriver, scissors, and more.
Dilettante Premium Chocolate Gift 4-tier Tower
Priced at $39.99, the Dilettante Premium Chocolate Gift 4-tier Tower is a snack enthusiast's dream. Gourmet selections include milk chocolate-coated caramels, espresso beans, dark chocolate-covered cranberries, peppermint truffles, and more. According to one review on the Costco website, "[This gift tower] was so delicious, I didn't want to give any of it away!"
Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate
According to Costco shoppers, there are plenty of Kirkland Signature products that exceed the quality of name-brands. Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate are a great example of the high quality members can expect. Retailing for $22.99, this 156-piece cookie assortment includes 15 tempting varieties like Coco Crisp, Cherry Delight, Mocha Milk, and Caramel Supreme.
Scentworx Holiday 12 Days of Scent Advent Candle Calendar
Candles are great white elephant gifts, as most people could do with a little added ambiance in their homes. Retailing for $34.99 at Costco, the Scentworx Holiday 12 Days of Scent Advent Candle Calendar features an assortment of seasonal scents like Hot Chocolate Marshmallow, Cinnamon Wreath, Autumn Day, Balsam Fir, and many others.
The Fruit Company Happy Holidays Gift Box
Packed full of fresh and wholesome snacks, The Fruit Company Happy Holidays Gift Box is available at Costco for $34.99. This delightful assortment includes four varieties of apples and pears, plus treats like dark chocolate sea salt truffle bites, Bavarian white dipped sandwich cookies, and plenty of others.
Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper with 3 Popping Kits
While there are numerous ways to make popcorn, we're a bit obsessed with the Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper. This old-timey device, which is available at Costco for $59.99, comes with three bags of bona fide movie theater kernels. It's also compatible with all cook tops, including induction.
Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates
Another store exclusive from Costco, Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates offers a sophisticated way to snack. Each gift pack retails for $25.99 and includes 18 varieties (Belgian milk, white, and dark chocolates) with 46 total pieces. Fillings include milk chocolate, caramel, ganache, and many other delectable options.
UVI Plus - Self-heating Lunch box with UV Light Sanitizer
Talk about an innovative way to store your lunch! Retailing for $69.99, the UVI Plus – Self-heating Lunch box with UV Light Sanitizer at Costco is capable of warming food for up to two hours. Additionally, the interior UV light deters bacterial growth and cuts back on odors.
D'LEXO EXO PDRN Mask
The D'LEXO EXO PDRN Mask hydrates facial skin and improves textures, thanks to exosomes, an innovative skin care ingredient claiming to reduce inflammation and boost the production of collagen. This pack retails for $22.99 and contains ten self-adhering masks.
Brook 37 Holiday Giftbox Luminaire Loose Leaf Tea Collection
The Brook 37 Holiday Giftbox Luminaire Loose Leaf Tea Collection is sure to be the star of your white elephant event. For $79.99, you get a beautiful gift box containing Bengal Chai, Sweet Ceylon Spicy Berry, English Breakfast, and Phyllis Earl Grey (a play on Queen Elizabeth's favorite tea). This set also comes with a silver plated infuser.
David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways, 3 Pack
The next best thing to homemade! For $39.99, Costco shoppers can score a 3-pack of David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways. One reviewer on the Costco website dubbed these sweet treats downright "drool" worthy, stating, "Wonderfully light in texture, not too sweet like pecan sandies ... I always promise myself I'll eat just one. Then those horrible little devils just seem to call out my name, and I can't help but reach in for another."
The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower
Picture a massive gift tower containing fresh fruit, fancy snacks, and more. That's precisely what Costco shoppers get with The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower. Each gorgeously decorated box features an assortment of treats, including chocolate-covered cherries, pears, roasted mixed nuts, apples, butter rum cashew popcorn, among others. Shoppers can snag this set for $49.99.
Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box
In a Mashed poll on the best holiday gift baskets, 31% of the more than 600 respondents named Hickory Farms top of the line. Retailing for $29.99 at Costco, Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box will be a tasty addition to just about any white elephant party. This snack assortment features summer sausage, sharp cheddar, hot sweet mustard, and toasted crackers.
Vacaville Fruit Company, Dried Fruit & Nut Happy Holidays Tin Tray
The Vacaville Fruit Company, Dried Fruit & Nut Happy Holidays Tin Tray contains so many wholesome goodies, you may be tempted to keep it for yourself. Priced at $29.99, this snack tray contains plums, apricots, dates, and kiwi slices, plus a fruit and nut medley with almonds, cashews, raisins, and cranberries.