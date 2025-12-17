15 Best White Elephant Gifts To Buy At Costco In 2025

White elephant gift exchanges are a fun and festive way for friends, co-workers, and loved ones to celebrate the holidays together. Modern white elephant celebrations often involve kitschy gifts intended to evoke humor, but more conventional gifts are also welcome. The basic rules are pretty simple: Each participant brings one gift and places it in a pile. Next, numbers are randomly chosen to determine the order of participants, and when your number is called, you either select a gift from the pile or "steal" someone else's. If your gift is stolen, you get to select a new one or take one from another participant.

As illustrated by our Costco 2025 holiday gift guide, which features great finds like a truffle pizza kit and digital air fryer, the warehouse retailer is an excellent place to do your holiday shopping. The store has a bit of everything, from food and treats to gift sets and apparel, as well as a nice selection of goods suited to white elephant swaps. Our white elephant gift list includes tasty snacks, practical tools, beloved holiday desserts, candle collections, cookie assortments, and more. Keep in mind that most of the products featured here are only available on the Costco website or app, though shoppers can find Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate and Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates in stores. With Christmas coming soon, Costco has lots of last-minute gift ideas perfect for white elephant exchanges.