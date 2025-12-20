Twist, Bake, Enjoy: How To Make Festive Peppermint Candy Cane Sugar Cookies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Candy cane cookies have been a sweet addition to holiday celebrations for generations. These treats, which are sugar cookies shaped to look like candy canes, are a delight to look at as well as to eat. Half of the dough is dyed red while the rest is left natural, and then red and white ropes of dough are twisted and shaped just like real candy canes. These extra festive cookies truly add a special touch to a holiday dessert table.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for peppermint candy cane cookies that provides easy-to-follow steps for making these iconic treats. The dough is close to a standard sugar cookie dough, but it includes 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract for a candy cane flavor and red food coloring on part of the dough. Not everyone is a fan of peppermint extract, so reduce the amount for a more subtle peppermint note, or substitute almond extract instead. If desired, you can dress up these cookies by sprinkling crushed candy canes, peppermint hard candy, or turbinado sugar over them as soon as they come out of the oven.