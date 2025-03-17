False Facts About Soy Milk Debunked

Historically, cow's milk has been the go-to choice for many Americans. But today, habits appear to be shifting away from dairy and towards plant-based milk choices. Back in 2010, for example, research suggested that one in five U.S. households opted for plant-based milk options, but by the end of 2023, this had risen to one in three. This is for a few reasons, but many people see dairy-free options as a more environmentally-friendly option than cow's milk, for example. While a number of people choose to drink oat milk, almond milk, or coconut milk, soy milk is also a popular dairy-free choice.

Soy milk, which is, of course, made with soybeans, has been consumed around the world for centuries. It was first developed in ancient China, and it is still a staple in the country today. In the early 1900s, it was mass-produced for the first time in France, and the market has continued to grow globally since.

But not everyone is a fan of soy milk, and this is largely because the beverage has been the subject of many myths and false facts over the years. Some believe drinking it will result in undesirable physical effects in men, for example, while others are worried about increasing their risk of disease. But actually, it turns out, for many people, soy milk is a safe, nutritious drink choice that may even help reduce the risk of cancer and dementia. For more, find some of the most common false facts about soy milk below, debunked.

