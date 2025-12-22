Indulge In Layers Of Chocolate Perfection With This Olive Garden Black Tie Mousse Cake Copycat Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Black tie" on an invite means it's a dressy occasion, and Olive Garden's Black Tie Mousse Cake is certainly fancy-looking with its decorative swirls of glossy dark chocolate frosting. This dessert is so popular that Olive Garden doesn't just sell it by the slice, but offers whole cakes to go. You don't need to shell out big bucks for a party-worthy cake, though, since with a little time and effort — and with this copycat Olive Garden Black Tie Mousse Cake recipe from developer Patterson Watkins — you can make something that looks just as good and tastes even better.

As Watkins so aptly puts it, "This is one choco-coma-inducing cake!" Truly, there is so much chocolatey goodness going on here that it really is any chocolate lover's absolute dream come true. "We have a brownie base, we have a dark chocolate mousse layer, we have a white chocolate mousse layer, we have chocolate ganache, and we have chocolate frosting," Watkins says. "Oh! Can't forget the decorative white chocolate drizzle!" The cake may be black tie, but your dress code for eating it probably shouldn't be unless you're willing to risk chocolate stains on your tuxedo shirt. "The cake is fancy, so you don't have to be," says Watkins.