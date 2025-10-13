Copycat Applebee's Triple Chocolate Meltdown Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has a confession to make about Applebee's. Up until recently, she's always filled up on Applebee's appetizers and entrees, and had been too full to explore the dessert menu. This gap in her experience was rectified on a visit with her dessert-loving mom and mother-in-law. "I have been missing out," Watkins admits. "Lava cakes are a blessing, and Applebee's triple-choco version doesn't disappoint." (Quite a few Mashed readers also agree that the Triple Chocolate Meltdown is Applebee's best dessert.)

While Watkins says she followed Applebee's playbook pretty closely to make her copycat Triple Chocolate meltdown recipe as faithfully as possible, she did make a few tweaks to make it easier for home cooks. The results were everything she'd hoped for. Even after eating her way through several practice batches, she was still able to appreciate the rich, bittersweet cake, the ooey-gooey center, and the sweet chocolate drizzle. According to Watkins, though, the true pièce de résistance is the icing — or rather, the ice cream — on the cake: "Any warm dessert served à la mode has my heart, and that scoop of vanilla ice cream is perfect."