The Most Awkward Moments On Great British Baking Show We'll Never Forget

"The Great British Baking Show" is known for being slow, gentle TV. Contestants help each other out, and nobody talks to the camera about how they're going to crush the opposition. But "The Great British Baking Show" has had its share of awkward moments. Whether those are times when banter goes awry or when tension breaks out between contestants, they always come as a shock in an otherwise tranquil show.

As a Brit who loves all things food, and cooking, I've been watching the show from the start. I remember the Mel and Sue days, think of Mary Berry fondly, and know the real reason Paul Hollywood didn't leave "The Great British Baking Show." I've watched every episode, even in those seasons that weren't quite as engaging. So, I distinctly remember its most cringe-worthy moments — frankly, because the rest of the show is so mellow that when things get weird, and not in a fun way, the contrast makes it memorable.

These are some of the most awkward moments on "The Great British Baking Show" that we'll never forget, no matter how much we may want to. Some of them are awkward but funny, whereas others are pure drama.