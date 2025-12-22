I Tried 7 Trader Joe's Sparkling Wines Under $10, And This Was The Best Bottle
Trader Joe's is popular with food aficionados and bargain hunters alike. The grocer has a reputation for offering uncommon items and many hidden gems that you are not likely to find elsewhere. These items are unique and typically well-priced, as Trader Joe's is stocking the majority of items under its store brand. Over the years, we have been able to determine some companies behind Trader Joe's labels. However, others remain a mystery. Still, by selling Trader Joe's items under its own label and buying in bulk, the store can offer its customers considerable savings in all categories, including the wine and spirits departments.
Wine is one of the best bargains at Trader Joe's. While you can find great buys throughout the section, consumers still want quality, and they expect the wine to deliver the characteristics they look for in a glass of merlot or top-notch Champagne. Though it's unlikely that you'll find bargain Champagne, there are many Champagne alternatives priced under $10 that you'll find at Trader Joe's. Of course, not all are made equal. To find the best, I purchased seven labels that were available at my local Trader Joe's and taste-tested each to determine which you should add to your shopping cart. I utilized my skills and training as a Certified Sommelier and long-time wine writer to make the decision and rank these wines.
7. M. Chevallier Carte Noire Brut Cava
It is always best to use caution when opening a bottle of sparkling wine. The overall pressure inside the bottle can range from 5 to 6 atmospheres, roughly 3 times that of a car tire. I was inadvertently not cautious when opening the bottle of M. Chevallier Cava Carte Noire Brut, and the second I removed the bottle's wire cage, the cork flew out with a startling pop. The high pressure is caused by carbon dioxide produced inside the bottle during the secondary fermentation of the traditional production method. Essentially, the process creates pleasant effervescence and bubbles.
Sadly, the liveliness of the initial pop was the best part of this Spanish sparkling wine. Pouring the wine, I observed a frothy mousse that, surprisingly, given the wine's initial burst of energy, went flat rather quickly. Aromas of bitter lemon pith, tart apple, and crushed mineral were present. However, a musty earthiness, reminding me of wet cardboard, overtook the wine.
The aroma indicated that the wine was flawed. The flaw is the chemical compound 2,4,6-trichloroanisole (TCA), also known as cork taint, which comes from bacteria in the wood of the cork tree. And it is most likely that the producer is unaware that the taint exists. Still, there are other options available at Trader Joe's that were not flawed, leading me to skip the M. Chevallier's selection.
6. Schloss Biebrich Trocken Sekt
Schloss Biebrich Trocken is a German wine named after Biebrich castle in Wiesbaden, Germany. The brand is operated by Henkell & Co.Gruppe, but there is little other information on the production, grape varieties, or exactly where in Germany the sparkling wine's grapes come from. Sparkling wine in Germany is known as Sekt. Trocken translates to dry in terms of German wine. However, dry does not translate to brut, as a trocken wine typically has 17-35 grams of residual sugar per liter, around the same as sec Champagne.
This label is not a dessert wine. Still, there is definite sweetness in Schloss Biebrich Trocken Sekt. Even with this sweetness, the overall taste is light and fresh, although rather uncomplicated. If you are a fan of extra dry Prosecco, I would absolutely give this low-priced, $7.99 offering a try. Pouring a glass, I observed a bead of bubbles rising to the top of the glass, a result of the tank production's influence, helping to mask some of the sugar and keeping the sweetness in check. Layers of honeysuckle, ripe winter melon, and golden orchard fruit reveal themselves together with crisp freshness, making this a lovely pairing with rich, oily fish such as poached salmon with lemon or pickled herring with rye crisps. However, the overall sugary taste was not my preference, keeping it lower in the ranking.
5. Trader Joe's Blanc de Blancs
Punchy, crisp, and highly refreshing is the best way to describe Trader Joe's branded Blanc de Blancs from France. Trader Joe's offers no other information on its provenance or production. However, the overall profile gives the inference that it is likely a Charmat (tank) method sparkling wine. It shows more fruitiness than the nutty, yeasty notes that traditional method production that ages on the lees provides.
As the name suggests, the producer crafts the sparkling wine with 100% white grapes for Trader Joe's. The selection does not state specifically what grapes are included. Still, although not a guarantee, the flavors lean into the cool-climate chardonnay realm. The wine shows subtle hints of orchard and citrus fruits, with bits of fresh melon, ripe mango, and crushed stone.
The vibrancy of this bubbly is its main appeal. Bright, lively, and easy to drink, this wine is the perfect pairing for a celebratory evening, even though it lacks significant depth and overall complexity. Chill the wine thoroughly before serving to keep the fruity, floral flavors crisp and clean.
4. Villa Antica Prosecco Superiore Asolo DOCG
Prosecco differs from Champagne not only because it comes exclusively from Italy, but because the bubbles are typically produced in a tank rather than a bottle. Prosecco producers use a large, pressurized tank to create the bubbles instead of the bottle, which creates a lighter, fresher, and more fruit-forward sparkling wine. Producing Prosecco in this tank — the process is also known as the Charmat method — results in wines with energy and vibrancy. It allows the fruitiness to shine, as it does in Villa Antica Prosecco Superiore Asolo DOCG Extra Dry.
The Denomination of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin classification that you'll see on this wine marks the highest quality designation for Italian wines, as producers have to follow strict legal requirements during production. Traditionally, the off-dry style known as extra dry with 12-17 grams per liter of residual sugar has been the go-to for producers, though dry, brut-style has been gaining popularity recently. However, allowing the moderate residual sugar to remain in the wine after fermentation helps balance the acidity of glera grapes, which Villa Antica showcases well.
Layers of honeydew melon, ripe peaches, and lime leaf meld with orchard fruits and a touch of citrus on the palate. The sweetness pairs well with spicy dishes, such as Thai red curry shrimp or spicy jerk chicken. Although I typically prefer a drier wine style, the authenticity, guaranteed quality, and affordable price under $9 rank this wine high on our list.
3. Trader Joe's Prosecco D.O.C.
I was pleasantly surprised with Trader Joe's Prosecco Brut DOC. sparkler. The easy-drinking, although not ultra-refined wine, with an affordable $8.99 price was completely inviting. I was pleased with the thirst-quenching and refreshing overall flavor and texture. This Prosecco delivered everything I could hope for in an uncomplicated, bubbly wine. Aromas of wisteria and citrus blossom meld with green apple and ripe pears. The fruit and floral characteristics continue on the palate, with a subtle hint of sweetness, as the brut style is generally dry. Still, the touch of sweetness perfectly balances the grape's natural acidity.
This wine gives me another reason to avoid making one of the biggest mistakes when drinking sparkling wine. Do not wait for a special occasion to pop open a bubbly wine. Drink this wine on a random Tuesday night just because it is delicious. Or, use this as the base for your morning mimosas. The affordable price and approachable style place this option in the top three.
2. La Granja 360 Brut Cava
La Granja exceeds expectations with its 360 Brut Cava, which is priced under $9.00 at my TJ's location. This Spanish sparkling wine from Catalonia is a blend of Spanish white grapes, including parellada and xarel-lo, grown organically. The result is a sustainable wine with vibrant freshness.
Like all Cava wines, La Granja uses traditional method of production, which creates bubbles inside the bottle as the wine ages on the lees for a minimum of 9 months during secondary fermentation. The aging gives the wine a subtle creaminess and nuttiness, melding with white flowers and citrus notes. There is a slight briny bitterness on the finish. However, the taste is not off-putting. Instead, the flavor helps balance the natural fruitiness and vibrant acidity of Spanish grapes.
The essential part of this wine's appeal is its lively effervescence, revealing hundreds of dancing bubbles that tickle the nose as you sip it. Although the wine's overall complexity is minimal, there is more going on here than in others, thanks to the traditional production method — the aging on lees adds weight, with creamy, brioche, and marzipan notes.
I am a longtime fan of well-crafted Cava for its utilization of the traditional production method, the same they do in Champagne. Producers use this style while crafting wines that are generally affordable. Add in La Granja's decision to work ecologically by using organic fruit, and you have a home run.
1. Trader Joe's North Coast Brut Sparkling Wine
Trader Joe's Reserve North Coast Sparkling Wine has more weight than many other offerings at the store. Rack & Riddle in Sonoma County, California, produces the wine for Trader Joe's from cool-climate pinot noir and chardonnay fruit from California's North Coast. The expansive region has moderate daytime temperatures that drop in the evenings. The resulting fruit is nicely ripened and retains the grape's natural acidity.
Flavors of ripe apple, pear, and melon emerge from this dry $9.99 sparkler, melding with hints of brioche and lemon zest. With a rich golden hue, and a soft delicate perlage, the wine's traditional method of production allows contact with lees, enhancing not only the flavor but also the texture and the color. Although the wine's overall complexity is minimal, the richness makes it into something more than your basic aperitif wine enjoyed simply to awaken the palate. This wine balances a well-rounded texture with a light, refreshing taste. The palate is fruity, yet crisp, dry, and utterly appealing, which earns it a top ranking.
While the alcohol content was not a determining factor for the best selection, this option from TJ's, with 12.5% alcohol by volume, proved to be the best gastronomic option, offering balanced weight that could handle a pairing with a variety of foods. I suggest trying it with roast chicken, seared scallops, or creamy garlic butter pasta.
Methodology
To decide the best sparkling wines under $10 at Trader Joe's, I visited my local TJ's to check the current inventory. I gathered a mix of bottles and then conducted a side-by-side taste test to assess the quality relative to the value. To determine the ranking, I weighed the wine's overall character together with the balance of fruit, freshness, texture, and flavor of each label to make my decision.
Trader Joe's does not provide extensive information about many of its wines, so including the history or provenance of the selections was not a determining factor. Still, I did note production methods and quality designations when it seemed fitting. To keep the wines on an even playing field, I did not include rosé sparkling wines in the ranking. During the tasting, I drew upon my experience and training as a Certified Sommelier, a Certified Specialist of Wine, and a seasoned wine and spirits writer with 20+ years of experience. I also often buy wine at Trader Joe's.