I Tried 7 Trader Joe's Sparkling Wines Under $10, And This Was The Best Bottle

Trader Joe's is popular with food aficionados and bargain hunters alike. The grocer has a reputation for offering uncommon items and many hidden gems that you are not likely to find elsewhere. These items are unique and typically well-priced, as Trader Joe's is stocking the majority of items under its store brand. Over the years, we have been able to determine some companies behind Trader Joe's labels. However, others remain a mystery. Still, by selling Trader Joe's items under its own label and buying in bulk, the store can offer its customers considerable savings in all categories, including the wine and spirits departments.

Wine is one of the best bargains at Trader Joe's. While you can find great buys throughout the section, consumers still want quality, and they expect the wine to deliver the characteristics they look for in a glass of merlot or top-notch Champagne. Though it's unlikely that you'll find bargain Champagne, there are many Champagne alternatives priced under $10 that you'll find at Trader Joe's. Of course, not all are made equal. To find the best, I purchased seven labels that were available at my local Trader Joe's and taste-tested each to determine which you should add to your shopping cart. I utilized my skills and training as a Certified Sommelier and long-time wine writer to make the decision and rank these wines.