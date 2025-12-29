The Old Pennsylvania Restaurant That Transports Guests Back To The 1700s
If you pick a restaurant not just based on its menu, but also its atmosphere, then we've got a recommendation for you in central Pennsylvania. It's not one of Pennsylvania's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants that we're hinting at, but an eatery in Fishers Ferry that will transport you back to the 1700s. Intrigued? Then you have to check out Penn's Tavern.
The historical restaurant is located on the Susquehanna River near Sunbury, Pennsylvania. One aspect that takes you back a few centuries is that you can eat in a 1700s-themed dining room with exposed stone walls, a stone fireplace, wood-beamed ceilings, and dark wood features. Vintage chandeliers, antique barrels, and old copper cooking tools are other decorative touches that are sure to catch your eye. Penn's Tavern might remind you of one of those historic houses you went on a field trip to back in high school. The waterfront building is an 18th-century stone tavern, which gives credibility to the historic ambiance and offers great photo opportunities for you and your fellow diners.
Food and libations you can order at Penn's Tavern
The menu at Penn's Tavern is a mix of American pub staples and hearty German dishes. Some of the appetizers are what you might expect, like spinach dip, chicken wings, and Brussels sprouts. In the appetizer section, it's the crab pretzel with a creamy wine and cheese sauce and seafood nachos that really stand out. As for mains, there is more of the usual pub grub: sandwiches, burgers, and entrée salads, but there are also more decadent dishes like lobster ravioli.
On select days and times, Penn's Tavern's German menu is also available. Jagerschnitzel, Wiener Schnitzel, and Chicken Wilhelm are some of the traditional options you'll find. Sides that come from German cuisine include spaetzle and red cabbage. To wash it all down, Penn's Tavern offers a variety of beers from local and German breweries, wine, and cocktails.
Those who have dined at Penn's Tavern seem to be pleased. A review from Only in Pennsylvania reads: "The only thing that rivals the views from Penn's Tavern is the delightfully delicious menu." A local blog also gives the eatery a 4.6-star rating, noting that, "Many visitors enjoy the outdoor seating by the river. Reservations are recommended due to its popularity." If you don't live in the Sunbury area or have an upcoming trip planned, Penn's Tavern may be a little out of reach, but you can still enjoy a meal in a historic setting at one of the oldest restaurants in every state – Pennsylvania's is McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia.