The Old Pennsylvania Restaurant That Transports Guests Back To The 1700s

The menu at Penn's Tavern is a mix of American pub staples and hearty German dishes. Some of the appetizers are what you might expect, like spinach dip, chicken wings, and Brussels sprouts. In the appetizer section, it's the crab pretzel with a creamy wine and cheese sauce and seafood nachos that really stand out. As for mains, there is more of the usual pub grub: sandwiches, burgers, and entrée salads, but there are also more decadent dishes like lobster ravioli.

On select days and times, Penn's Tavern's German menu is also available. Jagerschnitzel, Wiener Schnitzel, and Chicken Wilhelm are some of the traditional options you'll find. Sides that come from German cuisine include spaetzle and red cabbage. To wash it all down, Penn's Tavern offers a variety of beers from local and German breweries, wine, and cocktails.

Those who have dined at Penn's Tavern seem to be pleased. A review from Only in Pennsylvania reads: "The only thing that rivals the views from Penn's Tavern is the delightfully delicious menu." A local blog also gives the eatery a 4.6-star rating, noting that, "Many visitors enjoy the outdoor seating by the river. Reservations are recommended due to its popularity." If you don't live in the Sunbury area or have an upcoming trip planned, Penn's Tavern may be a little out of reach, but you can still enjoy a meal in a historic setting at one of the oldest restaurants in every state – Pennsylvania's is McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia.