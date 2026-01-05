Why This One Grocery Store Might Be The Priciest Place You Can Shop

If you want to buy groceries and household essentials in bulk, go to Costco or Sam's Club. If you want affordable staples, hit Aldi or Lidl. But if you're looking for specialty bites, imported ingredients, and an extensive array of organic and seasonal produce, head to The Fresh Market. Just be prepared to end up a bit outside your budget.

The grocery chain debuted in 1982. Founders Ray and Beverly Berry set out to bring the European market experience to the States — think: locally minded, leisurely paced, and designed to pique one's culinary curiosity. Following the principles of the flagship store in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market's nearly 170 locations across 22 states continue to set an evocative scene. There's classical music playing over the loudspeakers, manned fish and meat stations, an in-house bakery, and a fresh floral section. All of this definitely makes for an above-average shopping trip, though the untold truth of The Fresh Market is that it also leads to some above-average prices.

While it's certainly no Erewhon (if you know, you know), The Fresh Market joins the ranks as one of the most overpriced grocery chains in America. Blame it on the expert food curators, imported specialties from around the world, and rare and unique goods. Still, its target demographic (affluent foodies, essentially) doesn't seem to mind paying a premium — not just for the selection of high-quality groceries, but also for the relaxed, elevated environment, which feels like a luxury compared to more chaotic grocery stores.