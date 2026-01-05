Why This One Grocery Store Might Be The Priciest Place You Can Shop
If you want to buy groceries and household essentials in bulk, go to Costco or Sam's Club. If you want affordable staples, hit Aldi or Lidl. But if you're looking for specialty bites, imported ingredients, and an extensive array of organic and seasonal produce, head to The Fresh Market. Just be prepared to end up a bit outside your budget.
The grocery chain debuted in 1982. Founders Ray and Beverly Berry set out to bring the European market experience to the States — think: locally minded, leisurely paced, and designed to pique one's culinary curiosity. Following the principles of the flagship store in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market's nearly 170 locations across 22 states continue to set an evocative scene. There's classical music playing over the loudspeakers, manned fish and meat stations, an in-house bakery, and a fresh floral section. All of this definitely makes for an above-average shopping trip, though the untold truth of The Fresh Market is that it also leads to some above-average prices.
While it's certainly no Erewhon (if you know, you know), The Fresh Market joins the ranks as one of the most overpriced grocery chains in America. Blame it on the expert food curators, imported specialties from around the world, and rare and unique goods. Still, its target demographic (affluent foodies, essentially) doesn't seem to mind paying a premium — not just for the selection of high-quality groceries, but also for the relaxed, elevated environment, which feels like a luxury compared to more chaotic grocery stores.
The Fresh Market's prices exceed those of its competitors
It's pretty much a given that you'll be spending more for some of the fancier brands The Fresh Market stocks, whether it's a nearly $8 bag of pasta from artisanal purveyors Sfoglini or a $13 jar of mayonnaise from Sir Kensington's. Even if you were to just shop for the basics, The Fresh Market would still be expensive. Let's take skinless chicken breast as an example. At a New York outpost of The Fresh Market, you'll pay $7.89 per pound for the cut of poultry — nearly $2 more than what the nearby Whole Foods is charging. Meanwhile, an Eggland's Best egg carton is priced at $4.49 at The Fresh Market, while the exact same item is $3.44 at Walmart.
Like other retailers, The Fresh Market also has its own private label of groceries. Although the store brand is a bit more budget-friendly than some of the other labels the chain carries, it's definitely not the most cost-effective when compared to its competitors. Case in point: a half-gallon of whole milk from The Fresh Market brand will run you around $3.99, while a half-gallon of milk from Walmart's Great Value brand costs just $2.43.
Even Whole Foods, widely considered one of the pricier supermarkets out there, offers more bang for your buck under its 365 store brand than The Fresh Market does. Let's just say that unless you're willing to pay extra for the shopping experience, The Fresh Market isn't your best bet for everyday essentials. But that doesn't mean it's not worth the occasional visit for those specialty products and gourmet items that set it apart.