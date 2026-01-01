4 Best Tips To Fly Through Costco's Checkout Line

To say Costco shoppers are a loyal bunch might be an understatement. Members of this warehouse retailer are privy to lots of benefits, including reduced gas prices, a wide selection of merchandise, and a tasty food court menu, all of which keeps them coming back. However, there is one oft-mentioned drawback of patronizing the store, and that is the massive crowd of shoppers packing the aisles. Crowded stores equal long lines, which equal a pounding headache and the need for a stiff drink once your shopping excursion is complete.

While the chain does offer online ordering and same-day delivery, part of the fun of Costco is heading to your nearest location to see what you can find (looking at you, all-you-can-eat free samples). In this case, knowing how to navigate checkout lines as quickly and painlessly as possible can make for a more pleasant experience, and we're here with the best tips for shoppers. Smart strategies like visiting the store at specific times, carefully arranging items in your cart, and making use of new scanning technology will minimize wait times and shorten the checkout process. Popular stores like Costco are bound to draw crowds, but the right approach can get you out the door faster.