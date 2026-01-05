The Bare-Bones Salad That Was Frank Sinatra's Favorite At This NYC Restaurant

Frank Sinatra rose to the highest heights of the entertainment world in his decades of music and movie stardom. Yet, in many ways, he remained an Italian kid with humble roots in Hoboken, New Jersey. His taste for simple dishes reflected his heritage, even if they were made in some of the country's finest restaurants. An excellent example shines through at one of his favorite New York City eateries — in the form of a simple arugula salad with an easy dressing and very limited toppings.

Sinatra was known to regularly order the dish as part of meals at Patsy's, a long-running Midtown restaurant known for Italian classics. It consisted of nothing other than arugula dressed with olive oil and red wine vinegar, enhanced with a few shreds of herbaceous fresh basil.

This straightforward dish was part of Patsy's menu for decades, appearing as late as the 2010s. Unfortunately, for those who want to eat like Ol' Blue Eyes, it fell off the menu sometime in the years since, with Patsy's now only offering Caesar, tricolore (which features arugula alongside endive and radicchio), and mixed green salads.