Lemonade Is So Much Better With This Ingredient From The Back Of Your Fridge
When you're parched and looking for something to quench your thirst, lemonade is considered the quintessential refreshment. While a classic lemonade recipe contains only lemon juice, sugar, and water, some folks like to fancify it with a sprig of mint or a muddled strawberry. However, taking things down a savory path was relatively unheard of — until pickle lemonade came on the scene.
Of all the ways to use leftover pickle juice, putting it in your lemonade is admittedly on the unconventional side, but pickle lovers say it's surprisingly satisfying. The salty brine paired with the sweet lemonade enhances the flavor of citrus, creating a tangy and slightly herbaceous sipper that hits all the notes. Plus, it couldn't be easier to make. Whether you're using store-bought or homemade, simply combine lemonade with prickle juice at a 5 to 1 ratio. If you're making an individual serving, add a couple of ounces of pickle juice to ten ounces of lemonade. For a larger batch, combine five cups of lemonade with a cup of pickle juice. Think of it like a dirty martini. If you like it extra pickley, add some more juice. If you prefer just a touch of pickle flavor, add a couple of teaspoons. And don't forget to garnish with a pickle spear. It's important that you use the right pickle juice as well. If we were Goldilocks we'd say bread and butter is too sweet, cornichon is to acidic, but classic dill is just right.
People can't get enough pickle lemonade
"I just had pickle lemonade for the first time," one person comments on Reddit, adding, "I will be making in many, many more times." Others point out that the addition of sodium-heavy pickle brine makes the drink super beneficial in regard to replacing lost electrolytes. "Oh man, I would down one of those after working in the yard all afternoon," one commenter states in a similar Reddit thread. "Great for people with POTS/dysautonomia," another chimes in, referencing how an increase in salt intake can improve symptoms related to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a disorder that affects blood pressure.
Pickle lemonade isn't just a weird internet sensation. In 2025, Popeyes unleashed a new menu that went full pickle with a pickle-glazed chicken sandwich, pickle-glazed chicken wings, fried pickles, and, of course, pickle lemonade, including a frozen version that would be great spiked with a shot of Jameson Whiskey. If whiskey isn't your thing, try a picklefied version of a French 75 cocktail which combines lemon juice, pickle juice, and champagne.