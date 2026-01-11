Lemonade Is So Much Better With This Ingredient From The Back Of Your Fridge

When you're parched and looking for something to quench your thirst, lemonade is considered the quintessential refreshment. While a classic lemonade recipe contains only lemon juice, sugar, and water, some folks like to fancify it with a sprig of mint or a muddled strawberry. However, taking things down a savory path was relatively unheard of — until pickle lemonade came on the scene.

Of all the ways to use leftover pickle juice, putting it in your lemonade is admittedly on the unconventional side, but pickle lovers say it's surprisingly satisfying. The salty brine paired with the sweet lemonade enhances the flavor of citrus, creating a tangy and slightly herbaceous sipper that hits all the notes. Plus, it couldn't be easier to make. Whether you're using store-bought or homemade, simply combine lemonade with prickle juice at a 5 to 1 ratio. If you're making an individual serving, add a couple of ounces of pickle juice to ten ounces of lemonade. For a larger batch, combine five cups of lemonade with a cup of pickle juice. Think of it like a dirty martini. If you like it extra pickley, add some more juice. If you prefer just a touch of pickle flavor, add a couple of teaspoons. And don't forget to garnish with a pickle spear. It's important that you use the right pickle juice as well. If we were Goldilocks we'd say bread and butter is too sweet, cornichon is to acidic, but classic dill is just right.