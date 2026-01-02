16 Best Items To Buy At Sam's Club In January 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between post-holiday season clearance sales and New Year's promotions, you can find retail discounts on everything from gourmet eats to everyday grocery items, cookware, and all sorts of kitchen essentials. Walmart's membership retail arm, Sam's Club, is worth checking out if you're stocking up for the New Year and looking to cash in on some deals in 2026.

The chain's Instant Savings catalogue for January (valid from January 2 to January 25, 2026) features discounts on lots of highly rated products. In addition to the warehouse chain's best-selling items, like the $5 rotisserie chicken and Sam's Club copycats that are better than the real thing (think pizza bagels and frozen french fries), there is a slew of marked-down products that are great to have on hand. Maybe you want to simplify putting together delicious meals, up your sauce and condiment game, or need supplies for stress-free entertaining. Whatever the need, our picks for the best items from Sam's Club are sure to add a little flavor and ease to your kitchen this January.