16 Best Items To Buy At Sam's Club In January 2026
Between post-holiday season clearance sales and New Year's promotions, you can find retail discounts on everything from gourmet eats to everyday grocery items, cookware, and all sorts of kitchen essentials. Walmart's membership retail arm, Sam's Club, is worth checking out if you're stocking up for the New Year and looking to cash in on some deals in 2026.
The chain's Instant Savings catalogue for January (valid from January 2 to January 25, 2026) features discounts on lots of highly rated products. In addition to the warehouse chain's best-selling items, like the $5 rotisserie chicken and Sam's Club copycats that are better than the real thing (think pizza bagels and frozen french fries), there is a slew of marked-down products that are great to have on hand. Maybe you want to simplify putting together delicious meals, up your sauce and condiment game, or need supplies for stress-free entertaining. Whatever the need, our picks for the best items from Sam's Club are sure to add a little flavor and ease to your kitchen this January.
Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw and Unfiltered Honey
This raw honey is a Sam's Club favorite, and in addition to being a great sugar substitute, it can be used with pretty much anything that needs additional sweetness. Raw honey is unfiltered and unheated, and is widely considered better than processed honey by some because of its richer flavor and perceived health benefits. It also has a more complex flavor profile than other sweeteners. One online review of Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw and Unfiltered Honey reads, "It has a wonderful flavor and not an overwhelming sugar taste ... I can taste the blend of flowers used." In January, Nature Nate's honey will be $2 less than its original price.
Member's Mark Italian Basil Pesto
Pick up Sam's Club, Member's Mark Italian Basil Pesto on discount in January and give your meals an herbaceous boost. Member's Mark's pesto is made from high-quality ingredients, including Italian basil, pine nuts, and artisanal cheeses. The well-balanced flavor makes it versatile, and aside from pairing it with pasta, chicken, or sandwiches, there are lots of interesting ways to elevate dishes using pesto. Get the 22-ounce jar for $2 less than its regular price of $8.58.
Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce
Rao's is the MVP of grocery store pasta sauces, and the Homemade Marinara Sauce is another favorite for quick and delicious low-prep meals at home. Marinara sauce is a go-to for pasta and pizza, but also versatile enough to use as a base for numerous dishes. At Sam's Club, a double pack of 22-ounce jars will be $2 off the regular $9.42 price in January. You can combine it with Rao's Homemade Premium Italian Pasta Variety Pack, which will also be available for $1 cheaper during January's Instant Savings period.
Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken
A deal so good, it doesn't need a discount to draw buyers, the $4.98 rotisserie chicken at Sam's Club bested Costco's in our official taste test and costs one penny less. An entire bird, fully seasoned and roasted, is ready to eat and prepared fresh daily. It's one of the most popular purchases at Sam's Club, and while there are no additional discounts on it in January, you can combine it with numerous other items that are on sale for a delicious, easy-prep meal.
Vita Coco Coconut Water
One of the most substantial discounts you can grab at Sam's Club in January 2026 is on Vita Coco Coconut Water. The 18-pack of 11.1 fluid-ounce bottles, usually available for around $22, will have $5.50 knocked off its price during January's Instant Savings. The healthy drink is great on its own or as a mixer in alcoholic or non-alcoholic cocktails. The naturally occurring electrolytes also make coconut water comparable to sports drinks.
Rubbermaid EasyStore Containers with Lids
This 30-piece set includes containers in a variety of practical sizes, making it a good addition for meal prepping or storing all those holiday season leftovers. Anything from dips to salads, to leftover roasts can fit inside, and the textured lids make these containers easily stackable. If you want your kitchen to feel less cluttered, this set can help bring a consistent look to the space. The Rubbermaid EasyStore Containers with Lids will be available for $4 under their usual price of $18.97.
Member's Mark Ultra Dinner Paper Plates
Sam's Club's Member's Mark Ultra Dinner Paper Plates are a popular staple of the retail chain. These 10-inch disposable plates handle greasy and wet foods without disintegrating, are microwavable, and come in a pack of 204. One of the thousands of positive reviews of the product says: "You know those times when you go to a cookout or family gathering and there's so much food you're worried about the plate holding up? Well, good news — these plates pass the test."
Tramontina 2-Pack Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauté Pans
In case you didn't make use of holiday season discounts to pick up some new cookware, you still can. A set of two non-stick sauté pans (8-inch and 10-inch, respectively) will be available at $8 off the regular price of $39.96 until January 9, 2026. These Tramontina pans are well-built and can be used on all types of stoves and even in the oven at up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cook's California Champagne
This large bottle of crisp California champagne (which is technically a sparkling wine, not a champagne) is a hefty 1.5 liters (about 50 fluid ounces) and costs just over $10, making it quite the budget find. The quality isn't compromised either. Cook's Brut has received high scores from wine publications and positive customer reviews, with one saying, "Really, why spend so much money on a bottle of wine when this one is just as good. In fact, I prefer it to many other, more expensive wines."
Bounty paper towels
January Instant Savings knocks $4 off the price of all Bounty paper towels, making the beginning of the year a good time to stock up on them. The paper towel packs are available at Sam's Club in large packages, so you can buy in bulk and save more when combined with the Instant Savings discount. Bounty's convenient select-a-size feature allows you to dispense exactly the amount of paper towel needed.
Member's Mark Charcuterie Entertainment Tray
Charcuterie boards are everywhere, especially during the holidays. Continue to enjoy festive cheer with the Member's Mark Charcuterie Entertainment Tray, which offers particularly good value. Priced just under $30, it's large enough to feed between 10 and 12 people, and the selection of cured meats, cheeses, and accompaniments is high-quality, especially considering its cost. Stone-ground mustard and fig fruit spread are also included.
Member's Mark Beef Base
Featured in Sam's Club's January 2026 Instant Savings catalogue, this handy base is perfect for effortlessly infusing dishes with rich, slow-roasted beef flavor. It works well in broths, stews, sauces, and just about any dish that requires savory complexity. The high proportion of real beef it contains adds to the quality. "Even better than its top competitor. Adds a rich beef taste without being overly salty," says one positive review. At $5.98 per jar, this base packs a lot of flavor at a low price.
Member's Mark Southwest Chopped Salad Kit
Thousands of positive reviews draw attention to Member's Mark Southwest Chopped Salad Kit's great flavor and outstanding value. Sam's Club's salad kit sells for under $3. The package is large enough to make about three servings. The Southwest Ranch dressing is mild yet zesty, making this salad a tasty side or even a main dish with some added protein.
Samyang Buldak Carbonara Spicy Chicken Ramen Bowl
If you're a fan of Buldak Ramen, then January is a great time to stock up on the Carbonara Spicy Chicken flavor of the popular Korean instant noodles. A 6-pack of the ramen bowls will be available at Sam's Club for $3.50 off the regular price, making the already pocket-friendly noodles even cheaper. Buldak Ramen makes a great snack and can be bolstered with additional protein and vegetables for a hearty meal.
Bobo's PB&J Oat Snacks
Among Sam's Club's numerous markdowns in January are Bobo's PB&Js. These whole-grain and oat snacks, filled with fruit jelly, are a healthier alternative to most candy bars. Each 18-pack, containing nine strawberry and nine grape-flavored oat rounds, will have $4 taken off its original price. This item gets consistently good reviews. Customers like the well-balanced, not-too-sweet flavor and that the individually wrapped bars are perfect for a snack on the go.
Jif Peanut Butter
Both crunchy and smooth varieties of Jif peanut butter are available at a discount in January. Sam's Club is selling a dual pack of 48-oz jars for $2 less than its original $10.98 price, and you can never really have too much peanut butter. It's perfect to eat as is, mixed into baked treats, frosting, or as a base for rich savory dishes. In fact, even your next burger deserves a dollop of peanut butter.