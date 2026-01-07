The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In January 2026
With a new year comes endless opportunities for growth, reinvention, and fulfillment. Big changes are coming to Costco in 2026, many of which involve technological upgrades to stores, plus a selection of newly arrived products to get shoppers buzzing. Here at Mashed, we love awesome products and deals as much as the next consumer, and there's plenty to get excited about at Costco this January. Our carefully curated selection includes a high-tech coffee maker, a tasty and convenient food kit, a unique candy gift box, a festive charcuterie assortment, cutting-edge kitchenware, and more.
Keep in mind that many of the goods featured here are online exclusives, which means they can only be purchased via the Costco website or app. On the other hand, some of the simple yet elegant home essentials and the majority of food and beverage products on our list can be procured in-store. We also can't guarantee that these products will be available in all regions, or that you'll be able to snag them before they sell out. It's all the more reason to get a jump on any products you find enticing.
Ninja CREAMi XL Tubs and Lids
Ninja CREAMi XL Tubs and Lids offer a secure and convenient way to store your favorite frosty treats. Retailing (online only) for $69.99, Costco shoppers get six reusable containers, which are free of BPAs and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. These tubs are compatible with the Ninja CREAMi XL Deluxe, but can be used to hold any frozen goodies.
Stash Tea Essentials Variety Pack
Tea lovers, take note: The Stash Tea Essentials Variety Pack offers six tempting flavors for $23.99. This sampler pack features 180 tea bags and includes three herbal varieties: lemon ginger, peppermint, and chamomile, two black teas: Chai Spice and Double Bergamot Earl Grey, and one green tea: Moroccan mint.
Skylight Smart Touchscreen Calendar and Organizer
If getting more organized is one of your New Year's resolutions, the Skylight 15" Smart Touchscreen Calendar and Organizer is for you. Priced at $269.99, this high-tech device will keep you on track in the new year. This online-only purchase also comes with a free one-year prescription, which allows you to access even more great features, such as the digital photo frame and advanced import function.
Philips 4400 Full Auto Coffee and Espresso Machine
Turn your home into the hottest coffee shop on the block with the Philips 4400 Full Auto Coffee and Espresso Machine. This high-end, fully automatic device makes hot and iced espresso beverages, while the LatteGo frother expertly steams milk for cappuccinos, caffè macchiatos, and more. At $999.99, this appliance doesn't come cheap, but it's a worthwhile investment for coffee aficionados. Available online only.
Brio SIMPL W3 Filtered Tri-Temp Countertop Water Dispenser
For those serious about their hydration, let us introduce the Brio SIMPL W3 Filtered Tri-Temp Countertop Water Dispenser. Now available at Costco (online only) for $199.99, this nifty, self-cleaning appliance effectively filters water, while its mineralization function ensures a fresh, clean taste.
Mountain House Southwest Faves Kit
Camping season will be here before you know it, so now is the perfect time to stock up on outdoor meals with the Mountain House Southwest Faves Kit. Retailing online only for $94.99 and featuring 20 total servings, these pouches contain four tempting recipes: chicken fajita bowl, cheesy enchilada bowl, veggie chorizo breakfast scramble, and chili mac with beef. Simply add hot water and prepare yourself a delicious meal!
Enbrighten VIBE Wi-Fi Sphere Lights
Enbrighten VIBE Wi-Fi Sphere Lights help you create a beautiful atmosphere outside of your home. Each globe light measures 6 inches in diameter and boasts easy color-changing ability via a mobile device. This item retails for $124.99 (online only) and is all-weather rated for year-round use.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Dried Apricots
Probiotic foods are said to benefit health by introducing good bacteria to the gut microbiome for improved digestion, enhanced immune response, and other advantages. Nature's Garden Probiotic Dried Apricots combine the health-boosting nature of probiotics with a delicious, convenient snack. Retailing for $18.99, each two-pound bag contains 2 billion probiotics and 3 grams of fiber, without any added sugar.
Bellevue Embossed Glass Candle 4-pack
The Bellevue Embossed Glass Candle 4-pack at Costco comes in four tantalizing scents: Monk Fruit & Vanilla, Cardamom & Plum, Monk Fruit & Vanilla, and Fern & Rainwater. Along with their aromatic attributes, you'll love the beautiful embossed glass and attractive metal lids. Priced at $29.99, this candle set makes an excellent gift.
Luxe Bites Classic Valentines Day Charcuterie Board
The best charcuterie boards abide by simple rules, such as offering guests a texturally contrasting assortment of goodies and choosing complementary beverages. The Luxe Bites Classic Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board takes all guesswork out of the process thanks to its curated selection of tasty eats. On sale for $89.99 through January, the festive spread includes aged cheddar, Manchego, Italian dry salami, and calabrese, along with various sweet and savory accompaniments. Available online only.
GreenPan Spectra Diamond 3-piece Frypan Set
Retailing for $169.99 (online only), the GreenPan Spectra Diamond 3-piece Frypan Set is an essential buy for home chefs. From the innovative design to easy cleaning (these ceramic-coated pans are dishwasher safe), this new Costco find will make an excellent addition to any kitchen arsenal. To ensure your cookware continues to perform at an optimal level, here are some smart cleaning tips for ceramic pans.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds made our list of Kirkland Signature products that are better than the brand-name original, and we stand by them. Retailing for $24.99, this delicious snack deserves a permanent place in your pantry.
Ninja SLUSHi MAX Smart Frozen Drink Maker
The Ninja SLUSHi MAX Smart Frozen Drink Maker certainly isn't cheap, with a price tag of $499.99 (online only). However, this device is essential for anyone who considers frozen beverages a necessity rather than a luxury. If you're seeking further inspiration, we have all sorts of summery frozen cocktail recipes to get you in the mood for a frosty beverage.
Henckels 3-piece Cutting Boards
Now available at Costco for $24.99, Henckels 3-piece Cutting Boards are perfect for a busy kitchen. Made from food-safe polypropylene and dishwasher safe for no-fuss cleaning, these boards are bound to make food prep a breeze in your home.
Sugarfina Good Fortune 3-piece Candy Bento Boxes
While Japanese bento boxes are traditionally used to pack lunch, Costco features a fun twist on them in honor of the Lunar New Year. The Sugarfina Good Fortune 3-piece Candy Bento Box 2-pack includes delicious candy in mango, pineapple, and lychee flavors. Members can snag this vibrant duo online only for $49.99, which means you can gift one box and keep the other for yourself!