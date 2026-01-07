The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In January 2026

With a new year comes endless opportunities for growth, reinvention, and fulfillment. Big changes are coming to Costco in 2026, many of which involve technological upgrades to stores, plus a selection of newly arrived products to get shoppers buzzing. Here at Mashed, we love awesome products and deals as much as the next consumer, and there's plenty to get excited about at Costco this January. Our carefully curated selection includes a high-tech coffee maker, a tasty and convenient food kit, a unique candy gift box, a festive charcuterie assortment, cutting-edge kitchenware, and more.

Keep in mind that many of the goods featured here are online exclusives, which means they can only be purchased via the Costco website or app. On the other hand, some of the simple yet elegant home essentials and the majority of food and beverage products on our list can be procured in-store. We also can't guarantee that these products will be available in all regions, or that you'll be able to snag them before they sell out. It's all the more reason to get a jump on any products you find enticing.