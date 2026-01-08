Review: Cracker Barrel Should Have Left 'New' Menu Items In The Past

Whether you're endeavoring to finally finish writing your novel or just trying to watch a little less TV, New Year's resolutions can vary. Bringing back a classic, for example, is as much a New Year's tradition as champagne toasts and ball drops. Thankfully, there's a way to actually enjoy the nostalgia this season, thanks to Cracker Barrel.

The Old Country Store has added two classic favorites to its menu: Hamburger Steak and Eggs in the Basket. An original dating back to Cracker Barrel's first menu in 1969, Hamburger Steak features seasoned beef topped with a savory buttery garlic sauce, which can be topped with sautéed onions and brown gravy if you're feeling extra cozy. Eggs in the Basket goes straight for nostalgia with two pieces of grilled sourdough cradling fried eggs, served with your choice of bacon or breakfast sausage and a classic side.

If you're craving something new, Cracker Barrel has also rolled out a syrup that pairs sweet with a little heat. The new Spicy Maple Sauce is ready to transform anything from a stack of pancakes to an order of Crispy Tender Dippers. Mashed sent me to my local Cracker Barrel to try out these fan favorites and the new sauce. Read on to find out whether the menu updates will be among the reasons Cracker Barrel is so successful, or if they're better left in the past.