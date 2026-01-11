We Bought 7 Kinds Of Pasta From Dollar Tree And This Was The Best

Finding out that Dollar Tree stocks a full selection of pasta is a home cook's dream come true. While full-fledged grocery stores may list boxes of name-brand penne and spaghetti at $1.99 and up, this low-priced emporium keeps its noodle business squarely at the $1.25 mark. At a price like that, you can afford to stock your pantry for future meals without feeling like you just spent a ton of money on food that might not get eaten. You can also indulge in a little guilt-free experimenting with new pasta shapes.

If you're looking for Dollar Tree hacks to make dinners on a budget, you're going to want to know which of these pastas suits you best, and that calls for an old-fashioned taste test that puts every box of noodles in a head-to-head competition. To make a fair estimation of how Dollar Tree pastas stack up against one another, I bought a box of every style I could find and headed to the kitchen to boil some water and make some noodles. An easy sampling with a little olive oil and a little salt gave me just enough data to compile the comparison that follows. You can learn more about my methodology at the end. It was tasty work, but somebody had to do it — and I'm glad it was me.