The Most Iconic Casserole In Your State

Casseroles have long been a cornerstone of American home cooking. Made to be both filling and easy to prepare, they're perfect for busy weeknight dinners and large family gatherings. While casseroles are enjoyed nationwide, they've evolved differently from state to state, based on local ingredients and traditions.

Potatoes, rice, and noodles are often used in agricultural states, while coastal regions incorporate seafood, and those in the South include vegetables elevated with cheese and crispy toppings. What separates an iconic casserole from the rest is consistency. When a certain casserole is always at holiday meals and family potlucks, it becomes a nostalgic dish that people want to return to time and time again.

This collection highlights casseroles that have achieved that iconic status in their state. Each reflects regional tastes and shared food culture, offering a snapshot of how Americans cook at home. Whether you want to see if your favorite casserole made the cut or discover a taste of the rest of the country, this list is for you.