The Most Iconic Casserole In Your State
Casseroles have long been a cornerstone of American home cooking. Made to be both filling and easy to prepare, they're perfect for busy weeknight dinners and large family gatherings. While casseroles are enjoyed nationwide, they've evolved differently from state to state, based on local ingredients and traditions.
Potatoes, rice, and noodles are often used in agricultural states, while coastal regions incorporate seafood, and those in the South include vegetables elevated with cheese and crispy toppings. What separates an iconic casserole from the rest is consistency. When a certain casserole is always at holiday meals and family potlucks, it becomes a nostalgic dish that people want to return to time and time again.
This collection highlights casseroles that have achieved that iconic status in their state. Each reflects regional tastes and shared food culture, offering a snapshot of how Americans cook at home. Whether you want to see if your favorite casserole made the cut or discover a taste of the rest of the country, this list is for you.
Alabama: Poppy seed chicken casserole
Poppy seed chicken casserole is a familiar sight across Alabama. It's typically made with cooked chicken layered in a creamy sauce of sour cream and condensed soup, then topped with a mixture of crushed buttery crackers, melted butter, and poppy seeds. Baked until bubbly and golden, the casserole is rich, simple, and hearty enough to feed a crowd, so it should come as no surprise that it's remained a longtime favorite across the state.
Alaska: Salmon pot pie
Over 100 million salmon were caught in Alaska in 2024 alone, making it one of the state's most prominent foods. With access to plenty of fresh and smoked salmon, residents find ways to use it in a wide variety of dishes. One of the most comforting is salmon pot pie, a regional variation on the classic pot pie. Wild salmon and local vegetables, like onion, celery, and carrots, are combined and placed in a buttery crust that's baked to create a meal that's both rich and cozy.
Arizona: Gratin of three sisters
Arizona's gratin of the three sisters, or three sisters casserole, celebrates the Native American agricultural tradition of planting corn, beans, and squash together. The gratin of the three sisters is made by creating three layers (one for each sister crop), with additional seasonings and vegetables. It's then typically finished off with a cornbread topping. It's a simple and distinctive way of honoring regional ingredients that have sustained Southwestern communities for generations.
Arkansas: Parmesan shrimp and rice casserole
Parmesan shrimp and rice casserole is an Arkansas dish that highlights the state's connection to rice farming. The dish, which was featured at the 2017 Miss Arkansas Rice competition, combines sauteed shrimp with cooked rice, okra, bell peppers, white wine, and cream of mushroom soup, along with a healthy sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. It's a comforting dish that reflects classic Southern flavors and the state's agricultural pride.
California: California breakfast casserole
California's iconic casserole is its namesake, the California breakfast casserole. This hearty favorite is made by combining eggs, milk, hash browns, tomatoes, cheese, avocados, and a breakfast meat (ham, bacon, and sausage all work), baking until golden, and serving with more tomatoes and avocados. As the country's largest avocado producer, California residents enjoy fresh avocados, which add brightness to this otherwise heavy dish. For a more complex flavor, extra ingredients like bell peppers, mushrooms, and spinach can also be added. This is the perfect brunch dish that can be made in advance and frozen.
Colorado: Denver omelet hash brown casserole
Colorado's iconic Denver omelet hash brown casserole is a play on the classic Denver omelet. Ham, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and onions are mixed with hash browns and loaded into a casserole dish. An egg and milk mixture is poured over everything and baked until the top looks golden and crispy. Not only does it capture the flavors of the beloved Denver omelet, but it does so in a large format that's perfect for sharing.
Connecticut: Connecticut beef supper
Connecticut beef supper is a layered casserole that brings together stew beef or ground beef with potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, and cheese in a rich, comforting bake. Crushed Wheaties or Corn Flakes are sprinkled on top to give each bite a little crunch, and mushrooms are sometimes added into the mixture for extra flavor. The result is a dish that shows how simple ingredients can be turned into a flavorful and hearty meal.
Delaware: Delaware farmer's breakfast
Delaware farmer's breakfast is a savory breakfast casserole made with bacon or breakfast sausage, potatoes, bell pepper, and onion, cooked together with eggs and sharp cheddar cheese. While this can be made in a casserole dish, it's often prepared in a skillet, which allows the potatoes to get nice and crispy. This simple but delicious casserole is made with familiar ingredients, so it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any brunch event.
Florida: Orange pecan French toast casserole
Florida is well-known for its oranges, producing a majority of the U.S. supply. So, it should come as no surprise that the Sunshine State's signature casserole has a citrus twist. The orange pecan French toast casserole is made by soaking bread slices in a mixture of eggs, orange juice, sugar, vanilla extract, and nutmeg and baking. It's then topped with pecans and further baked before being served with a homemade orange syrup. The bright orange flavor and nutty crunch make it a standout brunch dish.
Georgia: Squash casserole
Georgia's squash casserole is a Southern side dish that showcases one of the state's most important crops. Yellow squash is cooked with onions and combined in a casserole dish with eggs, cheese, and seasonings. It's then topped with crushed Ritz crackers and baked until golden brown. It's a dish that's popular throughout the state, particularly in Middle Georgia, and is often found at holiday gatherings and Sunday dinners.
Hawaii: Aloha chicken casserole
Aloha chicken casserole reflects Hawaii's preference for balancing sweet and savory flavors in a simple, practical dish. It combines chicken, rice, pineapple, bell pepper, and onion in a sauce made from brown sugar, soy sauce, and broth. Most importantly, the rice is added dry and cooks with the dish, allowing it to absorb flavor as it bakes, for a truly delicious casserole full of Hawaiian flair.
Idaho: Cheesy hash brown casserole
Idaho's cheesy hash brown casserole highlights the state's potato heritage with hash browns mixed into a velvety base of cheese, sour cream, and cream of chicken soup. Often topped with Corn Flakes, the dish delivers a rich, comforting flavor with a tender interior texture and satisfying crunch on top. It's also simple to prepare, so it's become an easy side dish for gatherings and everyday meals alike.
Illinois: Illinois casserole
Illinois casserole is a creamy noodle bake that's the perfect side dish to any weeknight meal. Egg noodles are coated in a mixture of cottage cheese and sour cream, then seasoned with hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, green onions, and poppy seeds. Parmesan or Gruyère cheese is sprinkled in at the end for extra richness. This simple, home-style casserole is a favorite across the state.
Indiana: Amish chicken and noodles
Indiana's food culture has been heavily influenced by the state's large Amish population. This shows up in dishes like Amish chicken and noodles, which relies on humble ingredients. There are many variations of this casserole, but at its core, it combines chicken (often cooked in broth) with egg noodles and creamy mashed potatoes. Vegetables like carrots, celery, onions, and green peppers are often included, as well as gravy that's made in the process. Amish chicken and noodles proves that simple, practical meals can still be comforting and delicious.
Iowa: Pork chop and potato casserole
Iowa's reputation for good pork goes back to the '70s, when the term Iowa Chop was coined as a way to promote thick, center-cut pork loin. That connection to pork shows up in everyday home cooking, like the state's iconic pork chop and potato casserole. The dish pairs pork chops with sliced potatoes and onion in a single baking dish, all covered in cream of mushroom soup. A layer of shredded cheddar cheese is often added toward the end of baking to melt on top. This casserole is a great way to showcase Iowa's signature pork chop in a simple yet filling way.
Kansas: Bierock casserole
Bierock is a Kansas staple that was introduced in the 19th century by German Russian immigrants. Traditionally, it's a handheld roll stuffed with meat and cabbage, but it's also been turned into a delicious casserole. A bierock casserole simply layers the filling (ground beef, onion, cabbage, and carrot) with cream of mushroom soup and cheese in between two layers of crescent roll dough. It delivers the taste of a traditional bierock, but in a larger serving size perfect for family meals.
Kentucky: Kentucky hot brown casserole
Kentucky hot brown casserole is a baked reinterpretation of the classic sandwich of the same name. The hot brown sandwich is open-faced and consists of Texas toast, turkey, Mornay cheese sauce, bacon, and tomatoes. The casserole simply calls for cubing the Texas toast and combining it with the bacon and turkey in a casserole dish. It's then baked and topped with the same great cheese sauce, bacon, and some fresh tomatoes. While this dish can be enjoyed at any time of year, it's a cozy fall meal that also happens to be the perfect way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey.
Louisiana: Mirliton casserole
In Louisiana, a mirliton refers to chayote squash, which is a small, green squash that's a staple in South Louisiana cuisine. Mirliton casserole typically combines chopped mirliton with onions, seasonings, and shrimp (sometimes additional meat like crab and andouille are also used). The mixture is then poured into a casserole dish, topped with breadcrumbs and baked until the top achieves a crispy texture. Since mirliton is very mild, it absorbs the flavor of the seafood and seasonings, creating a rich, flavorful dish that's perfect for any holiday or gathering.
Maine: Lobster casserole
Maine lobster casserole celebrates one of the state's most iconic ingredients: fresh lobster. Cooked lobster meat is combined with sauteed mushrooms and covered in a creamy sauce made from milk, butter, and sometimes lobster stock. Everything is then transferred into a casserole dish and can be topped with either shredded Swiss cheese or crushed oyster crackers for a cheesy or crispy finish. Both options result in a decadent casserole full of Maine lobster flavor.
Maryland: Crab imperial
Maryland blue crabs, especially those from the Chesapeake Bay, are prized for their sweet, tender meat, making them beloved across the state and beyond. Crab imperial is a classic casserole that showcases the local blue crab. The dish takes large lumps of crab meat and covers them in a creamy, mayonnaise-based sauce that's been seasoned with Old Bay (another iconic Maryland flavor). It's then added to a casserole dish, topped with bread crumbs, and baked until golden and crispy. It can be eaten on its own as a dip spread onto crackers, or as a topping for another main course, like chicken or steak. No matter how it's consumed, the flavor of the blue crab remains front and center.
Massachusetts: Seafood casserole
Seafood casserole takes New England's famous seafood and bakes it into a warm, comforting dish. Traditional versions combine white fish, crab, scallops, and shrimp with aromatics, like garlic, shallot, and mushrooms. Since Massachusetts is known for its clams, they're often added into the mix as well. A cream sauce is then poured over everything, and the dish is topped with crushed Ritz crackers or cheese. This casserole is a great way to utilize local seafood and turn it into the perfect winter dish.
Michigan: Coney Island casserole
Michigan's Coney Island casserole is a play on the state's beloved hot dog. A classic Coney Island hot dog is topped with a no-bean chili, onions, and yellow mustard. Similarly, the casserole is made by mixing cooked hot dogs and ground beef into the signature Coney Island hot dog chili sauce. Elbow macaroni noodles are also added, though some recipes swap out the pasta for a biscuit dough crust on the top and bottom of the casserole. Both versions take the flavors of the iconic Coney Island dog and turn it into a shareable dish that anyone would want to indulge in.
Minnesota: Chicken and wild rice hotdish
Chicken and wild rice hotdish is one of Minnesota's most recognizable casseroles, built around two ingredients closely tied to the state. Wild rice, the state's official grain, is paired with chicken, one of the state's main livestock. Additional vegetables, like mushrooms, onions, or celery, are mixed in, and everything is covered in a béchamel sauce. The casserole is then topped with a crumbly crust made of either crushed crackers or breadcrumbs mixed with sunflower seeds. The dish showcases the earthy flavor of wild rice and is a beloved comfort meal across the state.
Mississippi: Mississippi sin casserole
Mississippi sin casserole takes the famous game-day dip of the same name and turns it into a full meal, filling enough to satisfy the whole family. Like Mississippi sin dip, the casserole is made of ham, cream cheese, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. It also includes either bow tie pasta or grits, and some recipes add in chicken as well. It's seasoned with Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, and garlic powder, baked until golden brown, and topped with green onions. It's a rich, indulgent casserole that really lives up to its name.
Missouri: Cheesy corn bake
Kansas City, Missouri, is famous for its barbecue. But what's a good barbecue without the sides? That's where cheesy corn bake comes in. This Kansas City original is made by baking corn and ham in a cheddar cheese sauce. To get as much corn flavor as possible, some recipes recommend"milking" the corn cobs (by cutting the corn off the cob and pressing the knife against the cob to extract the remaining juices) before adding the liquid to the cheese sauce. The ham and cheddar already infuse a smoky flavor, making this casserole the perfect side dish for barbecue, but some recipes take that element a step further by adding bacon, barbecue seasoning, or barbecue sauce.
Montana: Cheesy ground beef and rice casserole
Influenced by both Midwestern cuisine and Amish-style cooking, cheesy ground beef and rice casserole centers on practicality and filling portions. The dish combines browned ground beef with rice, beans, onion, and tomatoes. Shredded cheese is added toward the end of the bake to create a gooey top layer. This casserole is designed to be easy to prepare and adapted based on what's on hand. For example, potatoes can be used instead of rice, and other vegetables like corn and mushrooms can be added for extra flavor.
Nebraska: Runza casserole
Runza casserole is a baked dish inspired by the iconic Nebraska runza, which is a bread filled with seasoned ground beef, cabbage, and onions. In casserole form, ground beef is browned with onion and green cabbage and then layered over a base made of croissant dough. It's then topped with cheese and more croissant dough and baked until the beef mixture is hot and the dough is cooked through. The casserole maintains the familiar flavors of traditional runza but turns it into an easy dish that's perfect for gatherings or large family dinners.
Nevada: Portuguese cod casserole
Portuguese immigrants first introduced cod casserole to the mining towns in Nevada, but the dish was so delicious that it spread across the state. In this casserole, sliced potatoes, cod, and onions are layered in a dish then topped with a tomato sauce and baked. While fresh cod can be used, it's traditionally made with dried cod that's been soaked in water to reduce the saltiness. Unlike some of the other casseroles on this list, Portuguese cod casserole isn't an easy dump-and-go meal. Getting crispy potatoes without drying out the cod is tricky, but when done correctly, it's a mouthwatering dish that reflects the traditional flavors of Portuguese cuisine.
New Hampshire: Tortellini bake
Tortellini bake is a pasta casserole that has become popular in New Hampshire, where Italian-influenced dishes are commonplace thanks to the large Italian-American community. There are numerous ways to make this casserole. Some recipes call for the classic combination of tortellini, ground beef, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese, while others take a summertime spin by pairing the tortellini with zucchini, squash, half-and-half, and mozzarella cheese. Either way, tortellini bake reflects how Italian flavors have been adapted into everyday cooking across New Hampshire.
New Jersey: Green bean casserole
Green bean casserole has become a fixture on Thanksgiving tables across the country. And it's all thanks to Dorcas Reilly, a New Jersey woman who invented the dish in 1955. All these years later, the recipe she created is still widely used. It's made by baking a mixture of canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, milk, soy sauce, black pepper, and French's fried onions together, and adding a healthy layer of the fried onions on top at the end. While no one knows how green bean casserole became so synonymous with Thanksgiving, it's hard to imagine the holiday without it.
New Mexico: Hatch chile breakfast casserole
In New Mexico, Hatch chile breakfast casserole puts the state's signature chile front and center in a hearty morning bake. Roasted Hatch chiles, eggs, sausage, hash browns, and cheese are layered in a dish, then baked until the eggs are set. The unique smoky flavor of the roasted Hatch chiles sets this dish apart from other breakfast casseroles and gives it a distinct New Mexican flair.
New York: Chicken parm casserole
New York is famous for many things, including its Italian-American cuisine. In fact, it's the birthplace of chicken Parmesan. So, it makes sense that the state's most iconic casserole is inspired by this beloved meal. Chicken Parm casserole has all the classic ingredients: breaded and fried chicken, pasta, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese. The dish is baked until the cheese is golden and bubbling, capturing everything to love about chicken Parmesan in a single pan.
North Carolina: Creamed spinach casserole
Named North Carolina's favorite casserole, creamed spinach has become a standout side dish across the state. Not only is it delicious, but it comes together quickly and easily. Fresh spinach is cooked down in a sauce made from heavy cream, sauteed garlic and onion, Parmesan cheese, cream cheese, and seasonings. Then, the whole mixture is transferred to a casserole dish and baked until bubbly. The casserole delivers a creamy texture and savory flavor that pairs well with roasted meats and holiday meals.
North Dakota: Bison tater tot hotdish
Home to one of the largest bison populations in the U.S., North Dakota leans into the ingredient. Its bison tater tot hotdish puts a local spin on a familiar casserole. In this version, ground bison meat is cooked and combined with cream of mushroom soup and frozen mixed vegetables. The mixture is then spread into a baking dish, topped with layers of cheese and tater tots, and baked until golden brown. The dish is just as comforting as the classic tater tot hotdish while also highlighting one of the state's delicacies.
Ohio: Johnny Marzetti
Johnny Marzetti is a classic Ohio casserole. It was created by Teresa Marzetti, an Italian immigrant who served the now-famous dish in her Columbus restaurant. It combines ground beef with tomato sauce and pasta, then layers in cheese before baking until bubbly and golden. Some recipes also include ground Italian sausage or vegetables, like onion, celery, bell pepper, or mushrooms, for additional flavor. Its hearty ingredients and connection to the state have helped Johnny Marzetti endure as a beloved regional casserole.
Oklahoma: Biscuits and gravy casserole
Biscuits and gravy is a beloved comfort food throughout the South, but Oklahoma took things one step further by making the dish part of its official state meal. The duo has since been adapted into a casserole that layers its core elements into one baking dish. Sausage is browned in a skillet, then a gravy is made with butter, flour, and milk. The mixture is added to a casserole dish, topped with biscuit dough, and baked until the biscuits are golden brown. This casserole turns a state-recognized favorite into a dish that's both delicious and easy to make.
Oregon: Harvest hazelnut casserole
Oregon dominates hazelnut production in the U.S., growing about 99% of the country's hazelnuts. Harvest hazelnut casserole is just one recipe that showcases this local nut. The base of the casserole is actually made from roasted vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potatoes, and carrots, mixed with cheese. Then, a crumble is made for the top with ground or chopped hazelnuts. Other ingredients may also be added, like oats or biscuit mix, but either way, this casserole is the perfect fall dish.
Pennsylvania: Pierogi casserole
Pierogis are potato-filled dumplings that are popular across Pennsylvania, thanks to the state's large Polish-American population. They're so popular in Pittsburgh that the city is considered the pierogi capital of the U.S. There are two main styles of pierogi casserole. The first bakes pierogies, kielbasa (a Polish sausage), cream cheese, sour cream, and broth together, then tops the dish with cheese and green onions. The second is more like a lasagna made with pierogi ingredients. Layers of lasagna noodles, mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and cheese are stacked on top of one another and baked. Both options showcase the state's iconic pierogi, turning the dumpling into a dish that could feed the whole family.
Rhode Island: Oyster casserole
Rhode Island is prized for its oysters. In fact, this small state has over 50 oyster farms! Oyster casserole consists of shucked and seared oysters mixed with corn, heavy cream, and mascarpone cheese. It's then baked, topped with pickled onions, and served with bread. There are also simpler variations that combine oysters, creamed corn, eggs, and cheddar cheese, which are often served with crackers. Both versions keep oysters as the star ingredient and highlight Rhode Island's long tradition of oyster harvesting.
South Carolina: Shrimp and grits casserole
Shrimp and grits casserole is a baked version of a Lowcountry classic. Shrimp, grits, and cheese are combined into a casserole dish and baked until bubbling. Additional ingredients, like bacon, peppers, scallions, and garlic, are often included to add complexity to the dish, while cayenne can be added to bring in some heat. This casserole does a wonderful job of capturing the coastal flavors and smooth texture that defines this Southern favorite.
South Dakota: Ham and noodle casserole
The Midwest is known for its casseroles, and in South Dakota, one in particular comes out on top: ham and noodle casserole. Cooked egg noodles are poured into a casserole dish along with diced cooked ham, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, milk, and cheese. The dish is then baked and topped with more cheese toward the end of the cooking time, resulting in a creamy, cheesy dish that's perfect for an easy weeknight meal.
Tennessee: Barbecue spaghetti casserole
Barbecue and spaghetti are two things that don't seem like they'd go together, but the combo is a famous dish in Memphis. As the name suggests, it's simply spaghetti that's been covered in a tomato and barbecue sauce and topped with pulled pork. Similarly, barbecue spaghetti casserole is made by combining pasta, barbecue sauce, tomato sauce, and barbecue pork into a large dish. It's then covered in cheese, baked, and topped with some extra barbecue sauce for good measure. It's certainly a unique dish, but it's one that brings out the flavors of Memphis like no other.
Texas: Tamale pie
Tamale pie is a Tex-Mex dish that takes inspiration from traditional tamales and turns them into a hearty casserole. The filling includes variations of ground beef, onions, bell peppers, green chiles, jalapeños, corn, and tomatoes. The mixture is then poured into a casserole dish, topped with a cornbread batter, and baked until the cornbread is done. It's a filling casserole with classic Tex-Mex flavors that's perfect for family dinners and holiday get-togethers alike.
Utah: Funeral potatoes
Funeral potatoes are a beloved Utah casserole that's just as much about community as it is about comfort. It's named after its frequent appearance at funerals, but it's popular at any gathering, from weddings to family reunions. It's made by baking frozen hash browns, diced onions, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and cheddar cheese together in a casserole dish. It's then topped with more cheese, followed by either potato chips, cereal, or crushed Ritz crackers. The middle is creamy and tender while the topping gives it a nice crunch, making it a delicious side dish for any large gathering.
Vermont: White cheddar baked mac and cheese
While mac and cheese is beloved across the U.S., Vermont adds its own twist by using the state's signature white cheddar cheese. Similar to other mac and cheese recipes, it's made by melting butter in a pan, then adding flour and milk to make a roux. Then, instead of using a yellow cheddar or a mix of cheeses, it only calls for shredded Vermont white cheddar. Once the cheese is melted, the macaroni is mixed into the sauce, poured into a baking dish, topped with more Vermont white cheddar cheese, and baked. Vermont cheddar is sharper than other typical cheeses used in the recipe, giving this baked mac and cheese a nice bite while still maintaining a creamy texture.
Virginia: Venison casserole
Deer hunting is huge in Virginia, with over 200,000 hunted in the 2024-2025 season alone. As hunters and their families try to find different ways to use venison, or deer meat, it should come as no surprise that venison casserole is a popular dish. It's made by sauteing venison and onions together, then adding vegetable juice, canned tomatoes, sherry, uncooked rice, and cheese. Everything is then baked to allow the rice to cook and the flavors to meld. Not only is this a great way to use venison, but it's also a filling meal for the whole family.
Washington: Onion casserole
Onions aren't usually the star of a dish. But onion casserole highlights Walla Walla sweet onions, Washington state's official vegetable. Chopped onions are cooked and covered in a light cream sauce before being added to a baking dish with cheese. It's then topped with crushed crackers and baked, resulting in a casserole that's tender on the inside and crispy on top. While other sweet onion varieties will work, the Walla Walla is known for having a uniquely sweet and warm character when cooked. Since onion is the distinct flavor of this side dish, it's the perfect chance to let the Walla Walla shine.
West Virginia: Chicken and dumpling casserole
West Virginia's chicken and dumpling casserole is a no-fuss take on the traditional chicken and dumplings beloved throughout Appalachia. Shredded chicken, onion, celery, and carrots are mixed into a gravy that's made of broth and half and half. Then, the entire mixture is poured into a baking dish, topped with large spoonfuls of dumpling dough, and baked until the dumplings are cooked through. Biscuit dough is often used for the dumplings, which is a convenient shortcut that still delivers the iconic dumpling texture. The final dish is a hearty casserole that's familiar and comforting.
Wisconsin: Bratwurst casserole
Bratwurst isn't just a regular ingredient in Wisconsin. Thanks to the large German-American population, it's part of the state's cultural identity and is often found at celebrations and festivals. Bratwurst casserole takes this already-hearty sausage and turns it into an even heartier dish. Cooked bratwurst, potatoes, green beans, onion, cream of mushroom soup, and shredded cheddar cheese are all baked together until warm. It's the perfect dump-and-go meal to have all year round.
Wyoming: Cowboy casserole
Cowboy casserole reflects a spirit of straightforward, ranch-style cooking that fits naturally in the Cowboy State. Ground beef is sauteed with vegetables like celery, onion, carrots, or corn. It's then poured into a casserole dish, covered in a layer of tater tots, and baked. The seasoning can vary based on the recipe. Some call for a combination of Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and yellow mustard, while others call for a spice mixture of chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. No matter what seasoning is used, the casserole is a mouth-watering and filling dish that's perfect after a long day.