Costco Vs Aldi Bakery: Which Is Better?

Isn't it great having bakery sections at chains like Costco and Aldi to make your shopping money go further? With bread prices rising faster than the dough used to make it, it's hard to depend on your usual grocery chain to provide the goods without draining your wallet. Costco and Aldi feel your pain and price their bakery items more sensibly than most national grocers, all while stocking a tasty catalog of loaves and sweet treats.

There are plenty of similarities between the two. Both are cost-effective solutions for people who love baked goods, and are relatively easy to access thanks to abundant locations spread throughout the U.S. It's worth laying the bakery sections from these two popular retailers side by side to see which one has more to offer. Taking quality, price, selection, and customer reaction into consideration, I've compared the major categories from both chains and gathered the facts about what you can expect to find at each. Is one a better option than the other, or will you be sweetly served no matter which you choose? Let's find out.