Transform Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits Into A Sweet-And-Salty Dessert With One Easy Move

Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a smash hit amongst diners, and consistently get the best reviews. Folks love them for their delightfully soft and fluffy texture that is complemented by a crispy, buttery top. As for the flavor, they're garlicky and oh so cheesy, which you wouldn't immediately imagine as the base for a killer dessert — but they are easily transformed with the right sweet sauce. Hear us out. There are a few ways you can play this.

Our top recommendation looks to a classic New England pairing for inspiration: cheddar cheese and apple pie. Though it is traditionally an English pairing, many New Englanders maintain the practice of melting a slice of cheddar cheese atop a slice of sweet, cinnamon-filled apple pie. The sharp, salty cheese complements the caramel-like filling and buttery dough, making for a surprisingly cohesive flavor.

In the case of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you could use apple pie filling as a topper to turn the tradition on its head. If you didn't make extra apple pie filling and freeze it last time you baked, go ahead and simmer some apples in a cast iron skillet with some butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Once the apples are fork tender and the butter and sugar mixture is ooey gooey, spoon it atop the biscuits — or slice the biscuits in half horizontally, add some filling to the middle, and replace the top. If you're looking for an easier way to give this recipe a try, just grab a can of apple pie filling and spoon it on top.