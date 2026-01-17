Transform Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits Into A Sweet-And-Salty Dessert With One Easy Move
Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a smash hit amongst diners, and consistently get the best reviews. Folks love them for their delightfully soft and fluffy texture that is complemented by a crispy, buttery top. As for the flavor, they're garlicky and oh so cheesy, which you wouldn't immediately imagine as the base for a killer dessert — but they are easily transformed with the right sweet sauce. Hear us out. There are a few ways you can play this.
Our top recommendation looks to a classic New England pairing for inspiration: cheddar cheese and apple pie. Though it is traditionally an English pairing, many New Englanders maintain the practice of melting a slice of cheddar cheese atop a slice of sweet, cinnamon-filled apple pie. The sharp, salty cheese complements the caramel-like filling and buttery dough, making for a surprisingly cohesive flavor.
In the case of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you could use apple pie filling as a topper to turn the tradition on its head. If you didn't make extra apple pie filling and freeze it last time you baked, go ahead and simmer some apples in a cast iron skillet with some butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Once the apples are fork tender and the butter and sugar mixture is ooey gooey, spoon it atop the biscuits — or slice the biscuits in half horizontally, add some filling to the middle, and replace the top. If you're looking for an easier way to give this recipe a try, just grab a can of apple pie filling and spoon it on top.
Double down on the cheese or go au naturel
If you're not down with the New England cheesy apple thing, we've got some alternatives. Let's say the cheese plate served at the end of a Michelin-star meal is your inspo. In that case, lean into the biscuits' cheesy elements with a healthy dose of cream cheese. An easy cream cheese frosting recipe combines butter, vanilla, powdered sugar, and a bit of milk for a sweet, creamy, tangy topper that works with the savory elements of the dish. Think of it like giving your Cheddar Bay Biscuits the cinnamon roll treatment. When you're feeling extra-creative, a bourbon brown sugar sauce made thick and rich with butter is the perfect finishing touch on a Cheddar Bay Biscuit ice cream sundae. However, if you want to sweeten the bad boys up with minimal effort, drizzle them with honey (extra points if it's hot honey).
You don't have to wait until your next trip to Red Lobster to make this fever dream a reality. We've got a copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits recipe that's to die for. If you're not sure which flavor profile will tickle your fancy, whip up a batch of biscuits and try them with several sweet toppers. Otherwise, shape the dough into round "donut holes," which can be fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar for a sweet and savory delight.