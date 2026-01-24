The 7 Best Fish And Chips In Florida

There is nothing better than fresh fried fish. As a born and raised Floridian, I have had my fair share of fried fish (the good and the bad). Golden and crispy yet moist and flaky is the ultimate feat when it comes to fried fish. There is certainly no shortage of seafood restaurants in the Sunshine State. However, there are quite a few takes on the United Kingdom classic "fish and chips" throughout the country. So what do we mean when we discuss fish and chips? This iconic dish refers to white fish (commonly cod, but sometimes other fish like haddock is used) deep-fried and served with crispy fries (called "chips" overseas). The fried fish we love so much dates back to Britain in the 16th century, introduced by Portuguese Jewish immigrants. Fries were added to the dish in the 1800s, as the first fish and chips restaurant opened in England.

Fast forward to today, where fish and chips are synonymous with a pint (just don't make these mistakes when ordering) at an English pub. But you can also find fish and chips on plenty of menus across the world — especially in Florida, where it is made with some great local fish options in addition to the traditional cod. That being said, it can be tricky to navigate selecting between the authenticity and the many tasty spins on this pub dish. We dove in to find some fish and chips worth trying at establishments across the state of Florida.