The 7 Best Fish And Chips In Florida
There is nothing better than fresh fried fish. As a born and raised Floridian, I have had my fair share of fried fish (the good and the bad). Golden and crispy yet moist and flaky is the ultimate feat when it comes to fried fish. There is certainly no shortage of seafood restaurants in the Sunshine State. However, there are quite a few takes on the United Kingdom classic "fish and chips" throughout the country. So what do we mean when we discuss fish and chips? This iconic dish refers to white fish (commonly cod, but sometimes other fish like haddock is used) deep-fried and served with crispy fries (called "chips" overseas). The fried fish we love so much dates back to Britain in the 16th century, introduced by Portuguese Jewish immigrants. Fries were added to the dish in the 1800s, as the first fish and chips restaurant opened in England.
Fast forward to today, where fish and chips are synonymous with a pint (just don't make these mistakes when ordering) at an English pub. But you can also find fish and chips on plenty of menus across the world — especially in Florida, where it is made with some great local fish options in addition to the traditional cod. That being said, it can be tricky to navigate selecting between the authenticity and the many tasty spins on this pub dish. We dove in to find some fish and chips worth trying at establishments across the state of Florida.
1. Fort Myers: OK UK Fish-n-Chips
The "In Cod We Trust" motto for this fast-casual restaurant already has us excited, not factoring in the high Google and Facebook reviews. The authentic, beer-battered fish and crisp chips at OK UK Fish-n-Chips in Fort Myers keeps customers coming back. Its fish and chips dish boasts beer-battered North Atlantic cod, weighed by hand, on top of hand-cut fries made from Idaho potatoes, accompanied by coleslaw and tartar sauce on the side. There is a king order (large) and a queen order for a smaller portion. Whatever size you end up choosing, guests have been happy with portion sizes for the price. If you don't have a fish lover in your crew, this place also offers chicken and shrimp in the same tasty coating.
The restaurant itself is casual with a British ambiance, also offering some British chocolate and treats, as well as English beer to wash it all down. Diners also praised the friendly, fast counter service that makes OK UK Fish-n-Chips a welcoming neighborhood spot. The experience and the food make this a solid stop for true fish and chips while in Southwest Florida.
(239) 599-2328
13971 N Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33903
2. Melbourne: Archie's British Restaurant
Diners have loved the British ambiance as well as the food at this small neighborhood bar and grill nestled in a shopping center in Brevard County. The food is a major part of the 4.7-star rating on Google, with many reviewers praising the authenticity, quality, and quantity of the fish and chips. Archie's fish and chips boasts a large portion of your choice of fried haddock or cod, large hand-cut steak fries, and coleslaw. The frying technique of the hand-battered (with beer batter) fish creates a perfectly golden brown exterior with a flaky, moist interior. Tartar sauce and malt vinegar are served with your meal. Some say the portions are large enough to share, but you may not want to!
The friendly service and British decor also add to the fun atmosphere for this establishment. Have your meal accompanied by a British ale and a Scotch egg for the full British dining experience, or try out one of its weekly U.K.-inspired specials like a Guinness Burger or Cottage Soup.
(321) 610-8011
2996 Lake Washington Rd, Melbourne, FL 32934
3. Clermont: Clermont Fish House
Clermont is a quieter town in Lake County that was always one of my favorites to visit when Orlando was feeling a bit claustrophobic. So I had to include Clermont Fish House on this list. This family-owned and operated British-themed restaurant calls itself a blend of the U.S. and the U.K. It has an old-fashioned British pub vibe with some U.K. food and candy items for sale in a market to make you feel transported across the pond.
While the restaurant has some British-themed specials featured weekly, the star here is the fish and chips. The Clermont Fish House's fish and chips include fried, flaky cod or haddock with crispy, hand-cut chips and are served with malt vinegar. Diners have praised the batter coating on the fish that stays crisp without being greasy (and we all know nothing is worse than greasy and soggy fried fish). Some diners have commented that the portions have changed over the years, as has the price. Regardless, Clermont Fish House is still a solid seafood stop in Central Florida.
facebook.com/clermontfishhouse
(352) 989-4664
110 W Hwy 50, Clermont, FL 34711
4. Orlando: Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips
One could argue that this restaurant may not have the same charm as others on this list, as it is a chain. However, the Las Vegas location of Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips ranked on Mashed's list of the best fish and chips in the U.S., so it is definitely a spot to check out if the craving strikes while in the tourist district of Orlando. You can imagine that with the multiple Michelin-star chef's name on it, the food has to be good. It serves authentic takeaway-style British fish and chips in a casual environment, complete with telephone box red doors and a Union Jack color scheme on the inside. The fish of choice is cod, which has been described by reviewers as flaky and moist with a high-quality batter. Meals come with natural sea salt fries and two sauces. "Dirty chips" are also an option in a few varieties — one comes with truffle, Parmesan cheese, chives, and parsley, another has a little kick added with jalapeños and chorizo, and a third is akin to a loaded baked potato with bacon, cheese, and sour cream.
If you are in the theme park area outside of ICON Park, there are certainly other fish and chip establishments to try on and around the Disney property (though it would cost you a park ticket to try the fish and chips at Epcot).
(689) 244-7400
8391 International Dr, Ste C-1, Orlando, FL 32819
5. Cortez: Star Fish Company
While this one isn't an authentic English fish and chips place, Star Fish Company deserves a spot on the list for how delicious its fried fish is. This award-winning, Old Florida-style, no-frills casual restaurant is a must-try for fresh seafood — it is harvested from local fishermen themselves and brought right to the dock. My family makes the trek multiple times a year when we are craving the crispiest, freshest fried fish. The fried grouper sandwich is the best in the area, in my humble fish-loving opinion. Get the fried grouper with fries and coleslaw for a Florida take on fish and chips. I love its hush puppies, so opting for a fried grouper dinner can get you those included with a choice of sides like fries, coleslaw, or even cheese grits for a Southern twist.
Located in Cortez Village, an old fishing town near Bradenton on the way out to Anna Maria Island, Star Fish has the best view for waterfront dining via picnic tables on the dock. You can likely expect a line in the winter months, as it is "snowbird season," and there are no reservations accepted, as it is counter service only. But you will find it is worth the wait. If you can't get enough of the fresh seafood, there is a fish market on-site as well.
(941) 794-1243
12306 46th Ave W, Cortez, FL 34215
6. Altamonte Springs: St. Andrew's Tavern
This authentic British pub experience boasts a fun atmosphere, complete with footy playing and classic pub fare. St. Andrew's Tavern has been a local watering hole in the Orlando suburb of Altamonte Springs since 1996, creating a long-standing group of regular patrons who crown this as the best place to get fish and chips in town. The fish and chips offered here include fried haddock with a house-made beer batter, crispy fries, and tartar sauce. There is a larger portioned option available with two pieces of fish that has a heftier price to go with it, but it can easily be shared between two people.
Though it can be described as more of a bar atmosphere (it is open until 2 a.m., after all) with a louder atmosphere on match nights, the food at St. Andrew's Tavern has been described as authentic. The full dinner menu isn't served until the wee hours, so you'll want to get your order in before 9:45 p.m. It even offers a full English breakfast at its brunch once a month if your love for British food goes beyond fish and chips.
(407) 788-1866
1119 W State Rd 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
7. Miami: Bubby's Fish N' Chips
South Florida is certainly known for seafood. But this North Miami Beach restaurant boasts of being the only restaurant that specializes in fish and chips .
The restaurant itself is a more laid-back, casual atmosphere with counter service. Bubby's offers an experience unlike a British-style pub, as there is a robust menu that includes breakfast and pizza, along with some customization available for your seafood. You get to choose from several different types of fish for your dish, other than the traditional cod, like salmon, corvina, halibut, sea bass, or tuna. You also get to select the preparation style, whether you want it to be a traditional fried fish or grilled for a lighter touch. Whatever your fish of choice is, your meal will be served with house-cut fries, tartar sauce, and an additional side like coleslaw or salad. Bubby's is also kosher and offers gluten-free options, which are much-appreciated by seafood lovers with dietary restrictions.
(305) 709-1377
1129 NE 163rd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Metholodogy
To compile this list, we scoured online reviews using Google and Yelp, as well as using social media to attest to the food, service, and restaurant ambiance. Restaurant reviews from local and national publications and online bloggers were also taken into account. We also sourced restaurants throughout the state without focusing on one specific area in hopes of creating a geographically well-rounded list.
After finding a preliminary list of well-loved fish and chips purveyors, we researched each restaurant's fish and chips offerings to find what made each dish unique. Considerations included the portion size, price, fish selection, preparation technique, accompanying sauces, and overall presentation of the dish. We also noted which establishments focused on a more traditional British-style fish and chips and which ones took more creative liberties with this dish. Though there are many restaurants throughout Florida that offer fish and chips, our methodology found these to be the ones not to miss.