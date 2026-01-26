This Is Hands Down The Worst Item On Olive Garden's Menu

There are a few things folks should keep in mind when getting food from Olive Garden. These include the fact that soups are made fresh every day, and breadsticks (which Mashed editors named the most popular Olive Garden menu item) can be ordered with never-ending dipping sauces. Another piece of advice? Don't order the stuffed chicken Marsala, because it's arguably the worst item on Olive Garden's menu. The dish, a thick grilled chicken breast stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes, served atop mashed potatoes with creamy Marsala mushroom sauce, is miles behind some tastier alternatives.

As PureWow's food editor, I visited Olive Garden many times for reviews. I tasted this entrée soon after its permanent comeback in late 2024. The Marsala sauce was silky and gravy-like and the mashed potatoes were fluffy and light. But the chicken was suspiciously moist and soft, reminding me of mechanically tenderized strips or patties from a cafeteria. The excessively salty cheese filling overwhelmed every bite, and I didn't enjoy the mushrooms' slightly rubbery texture.

Other diners have similar complaints. An Olive Garden server told Reddit that guests regularly send the dish back due to burnt cheese or overcooked chicken, while another in the same chain said they've gotten multiple complaints about the dish's saltiness. A Tripadvisor reviewer had grievances like mine, too: "The chicken breast had an unusual soft texture. There was way more salt in the sauce than needed ... Something else was lacking – the flavor of marsala wine." Another disappointed customer told Tripadvisor they felt "taken advantage of" after paying more than $20 for "chicken so thin it was almost unrecognizable."