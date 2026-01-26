This Is Hands Down The Worst Item On Olive Garden's Menu
There are a few things folks should keep in mind when getting food from Olive Garden. These include the fact that soups are made fresh every day, and breadsticks (which Mashed editors named the most popular Olive Garden menu item) can be ordered with never-ending dipping sauces. Another piece of advice? Don't order the stuffed chicken Marsala, because it's arguably the worst item on Olive Garden's menu. The dish, a thick grilled chicken breast stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes, served atop mashed potatoes with creamy Marsala mushroom sauce, is miles behind some tastier alternatives.
As PureWow's food editor, I visited Olive Garden many times for reviews. I tasted this entrée soon after its permanent comeback in late 2024. The Marsala sauce was silky and gravy-like and the mashed potatoes were fluffy and light. But the chicken was suspiciously moist and soft, reminding me of mechanically tenderized strips or patties from a cafeteria. The excessively salty cheese filling overwhelmed every bite, and I didn't enjoy the mushrooms' slightly rubbery texture.
Other diners have similar complaints. An Olive Garden server told Reddit that guests regularly send the dish back due to burnt cheese or overcooked chicken, while another in the same chain said they've gotten multiple complaints about the dish's saltiness. A Tripadvisor reviewer had grievances like mine, too: "The chicken breast had an unusual soft texture. There was way more salt in the sauce than needed ... Something else was lacking – the flavor of marsala wine." Another disappointed customer told Tripadvisor they felt "taken advantage of" after paying more than $20 for "chicken so thin it was almost unrecognizable."
What to order instead of stuffed chicken marsala
Olive Garden servers on Reddit say the Chicken Parmigiana, Fettuccine Alfredo and Tour of Italy (the two aforementioned dishes, plus Lasagna Classico) are among the most popular orders. Personally, I'm a fan of the Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo, complete with punchy Gorgonzola cheese, tangy sun-dried tomatoes, zingy balsamic, and wilted spinach. The pasta is dependably al dente, and the acidic components complement the richness of the steak. If you're into spice, try the Calabrian Steak & Shrimp Bucatini. Calabrian chiles spike the white wine cream sauce with vegetal complexity and modest heat. Plus, the shrimp are succulent and the steak is juicy and well-seasoned every time.
If it's customization you crave, create your own pasta by choosing a noodle, sauce, and protein that fit your preferences. (My go-to is fettuccine with creamy mushroom sauce and chicken fritta.) As for Olive Garden's appetizers, you can't go wrong with the Stuffed Ziti Fritta, teeming with five types of cheese, the Meatballs Parmigiana (they're tender and well-seasoned without being too garlicky or herbaceous), and the Toasted Ravioli, filled with savory morsels of ground beef. Reddit fans also recommend the Shrimp Fritto Misto, Calamari, and Spinach-Artichoke Dip.
You should save room for Olive Garden's soups, too. I love the Pasta e Fagioli for its rich consistency and varied components, but many swear by the Chicken and Gnocchi, replete with fluffy dumplings and tender poultry, and Zuppa Toscana, dappled with Italian sausage and tender potato. Whatever you order, end your meal with the shockingly light Sicilian Cheesecake (or better yet, try our copycat Olive Garden Black Tie Mousse Cake recipe at home, if you're feeling ambitious).