Big Changes Are Coming To KFC In 2026

New years are an opportunity to reset, assess goals, and examine past performance and current capabilities. This applies to people, organizations, and businesses. KFC, home of the Original Recipe Kentucky Fried Chicken, appears on track to go full throttle with its comeback plans, which began in 2025. KFC was once the biggest fast food chain in America. And while its icon status is undeniable, the restaurant has sadly slipped down the ranks as other fried chicken fast food chains have performed better during the past years. As the fast food chicken wars intensified throughout the last decade, fried chicken chains are doing better than ever, and even fast casual and full-service restaurants are beginning to offer more poultry options. Sadly for KFC, its store sales declined for six consecutive quarters by the end of 2025.

This is a crucial year for KFC. After some key appointments, reshuffling its C-level management, and announcing the company's intentions for a grand comeback, the chain launched promotions to get people talking, including a short ad featuring a reimagined Colonel Sanders, free chicken buckets, and limited-offer menu items. These felt like trial periods, however, as though KFC is testing the waters for bigger and more exciting things. And indeed, less than a week into 2026, we're already hearing about what's in store for the next 12 months. Here's what we know so far about the big changes coming to KFC in 2026.