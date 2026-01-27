This May Be The Best Chicken Sandwich In The US & Canada, According To Yelp
Many fast food chains, local eateries, and even high-end restaurants sling some version of a fried chicken sandwich. You certainly can't beat a crispy piece of chicken topped with sauces and ingredientss like pickles or coleslaw on a squishy bun — but which restaurant reigns supreme? According to Yelp rankings, the hands-down best chicken sandwich across the United States and Canada is found in Los Angeles at Howlin' Ray's.
In a July 2025 Yelp ranking, the website chose the top 50 fried chicken sandwiches based on customer reviews. So what made Howlin' Ray's snag the coveted number one spot? Well, a few things. Just scroll down the restaurant's Yelp page and you'll see a consistent stream of 4- and 5-star reviews. Its sandwiches use Nashville-style hot chicken, which means it packs some heat, but reviewers praise the spice level as tolerable and not too intense. Then there's the restaurant's friendly-and-fast service; Howlin' Ray's has a solid 4.7-star Yelp rating based on over 8,000 customer reviews. (Not to mention, the chain made our list of the best chicken sandwiches in every state, so it's clearly worth a try.)
Howlin' Ray's has more than just sandwiches on the menu
Howlin' Ray's chicken sandwich, called "The Sando," is comprised of a deep-fried chicken breast that's topped with coleslaw, a condiment called "comeback sauce," and pickles on a butter bun. You can snag one for $14. The restaurant offers varying levels of spice from "Country" which has no heat to "Howlin'" which is the spiciest option. According to a Business Insider taste test, even the medium packs a punch, so be mindful when you order, even if you have a high spice tolerance. The restaurant also offers fried chicken, tenders, and wings if (gasp!) a sandwich isn't your thing. Of course, Howlin' Ray's also sells sides like fries, macaroni salad, and collard greens.
For those who don't live in or visit Los Angeles frequently, the Yelp 50 best chicken sandwiches list has plenty of other options across the country and Canada. Some options include BirdHouse in Page, Arizona; Bird Bird Biscuit in Austin, Texas; and Raku in New York City, just to name a few. More into cooking your meals? Try our copycat Dave's Hot Chicken sandwich recipe that should have a similar flavor profile to the sando at Howlin' Ray's or make fried chicken sliders with hot honey and slaw for your next party.