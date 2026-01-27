This May Be The Best Chicken Sandwich In The US & Canada, According To Yelp

Many fast food chains, local eateries, and even high-end restaurants sling some version of a fried chicken sandwich. You certainly can't beat a crispy piece of chicken topped with sauces and ingredientss like pickles or coleslaw on a squishy bun — but which restaurant reigns supreme? According to Yelp rankings, the hands-down best chicken sandwich across the United States and Canada is found in Los Angeles at Howlin' Ray's.

In a July 2025 Yelp ranking, the website chose the top 50 fried chicken sandwiches based on customer reviews. So what made Howlin' Ray's snag the coveted number one spot? Well, a few things. Just scroll down the restaurant's Yelp page and you'll see a consistent stream of 4- and 5-star reviews. Its sandwiches use Nashville-style hot chicken, which means it packs some heat, but reviewers praise the spice level as tolerable and not too intense. Then there's the restaurant's friendly-and-fast service; Howlin' Ray's has a solid 4.7-star Yelp rating based on over 8,000 customer reviews. (Not to mention, the chain made our list of the best chicken sandwiches in every state, so it's clearly worth a try.)