What Happened To RoboBurger After Shark Tank?

RoboBurger's founders — Audley Wilson, Dan Braido, and Andy Siegel — walked into "Shark Tank's" 15th season with an audacious ask: $1.5 million for just 5% equity, effectively valuating the company at an impressive $30 million. While the Sharks balked at first, there was no denying the business' potential. RoboBurger was pitched as a revolution in quick service food, a robotic vending machine that assembled newly-cooked Angus beef burgers at any time of day in just under four minutes. The machine measured an economical 12 square feet and was plug-and-play, like a portable version of the burger-flipping robot at Sam's Club. Better yet, RoboBurger had seen moderate success through 18 months of pilot runs.

It was also one of the more chaotic pitches of Season 15. Wilson, Braido, and Siegel were flipping burgers over their shoulders, dancing the robot, and admitted to operating at a $700,000 loss in the past year. Enthusiasm for the product faded fast until a last-minute save from one of the Sharks helped RoboBurger score one of the biggest deals of the season, as well as one of the biggest food deals in Shark Tank history, period.

What makes RoboBurger's success on "Shark Tank" particularly impressive is that none of its three founders had a significant background in the food industry. Wilson came up with the idea while running a restaurant he founded during college, but his career later transitioned into data science. Braido was a robotics expert he'd met as a student in Carnegie Mellon, and Siegel was a television marketer he met after graduating. The three teamed up in 2019 to make RoboBurger a reality, and have been working on growing the business since.