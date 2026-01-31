The Hearty Dish Taylor Swift Enjoys When She Visits Home

Fans of Taylor Swift are endlessly fascinated by the pop singer's creative output and songwriting process, but her personal life is most appealing to the legions of Swifties. Upon her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in August 2025, fan speculation has gone into overdrive, imagining the singer's bucolic married life to come. Swift appears quite happy to merge a homemaker role with her current status as a world-famous pop star. The singer made Pop-Tarts from scratch for Kelce and his teammates while the pair were dating. Swift's folksy, homey demeanor is also evident in her food preferences.

The songwriter is on record stating that her mother's pot roast and brisket are her favorite meals when visiting home (via Bon Appétit). Few could argue with the appeal of juicy, perfectly cooked hunks of meat. For clarification, pot roast is a hearty dish that's made by browning and slow-braising beef, while brisket refers to a specific cut of beef from the breast area of the cow, heralded for its unbelievable flavor and juicy texture. When it comes to the best type of meat for pot roast, cooks hoping to emulate Swift's favorite meal can use either chuck roast, which has a high concentration of intramuscular fat, or brisket, which has a thick layer of fat known as the fat cap. The fat content in both cuts helps keep the meat tender and flavorful during the slow-cooking process.