The Hearty Dish Taylor Swift Enjoys When She Visits Home
Fans of Taylor Swift are endlessly fascinated by the pop singer's creative output and songwriting process, but her personal life is most appealing to the legions of Swifties. Upon her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in August 2025, fan speculation has gone into overdrive, imagining the singer's bucolic married life to come. Swift appears quite happy to merge a homemaker role with her current status as a world-famous pop star. The singer made Pop-Tarts from scratch for Kelce and his teammates while the pair were dating. Swift's folksy, homey demeanor is also evident in her food preferences.
The songwriter is on record stating that her mother's pot roast and brisket are her favorite meals when visiting home (via Bon Appétit). Few could argue with the appeal of juicy, perfectly cooked hunks of meat. For clarification, pot roast is a hearty dish that's made by browning and slow-braising beef, while brisket refers to a specific cut of beef from the breast area of the cow, heralded for its unbelievable flavor and juicy texture. When it comes to the best type of meat for pot roast, cooks hoping to emulate Swift's favorite meal can use either chuck roast, which has a high concentration of intramuscular fat, or brisket, which has a thick layer of fat known as the fat cap. The fat content in both cuts helps keep the meat tender and flavorful during the slow-cooking process.
Other foods Taylor Swift swears by
It's safe to say that brisket love will rule the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce household. Along with the singer-songwriter's reported love of her mom's home cooking, soon-to-be-husband Kelce once collaborated with Walmart on a line of refrigerated meals, and many of them featured brisket. Seasoned Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce was included among varieties like Bacon Mac & Cheese and BBQ Baked Beans, both of which contained burnt brisket ends (it's unclear if these products are still available). As for Swift's other favorite eats, the singer has a lot on her plate, so to speak.
In a profile for Elle in 2019, Swift revealed three celebrity chef recipes she'll make for life. "Ina Garten's Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson's Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver's Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce," she told the magazine. These eats are perfect for dinner, but what about snacks and goodies? Along with dear old mom's pot roast, Swift also adores her mother's homemade toffee. The singer has also expressed deep appreciation for a candy called Squashies, a raspberry and cream-flavored gummy treat popular in the U.K. When it comes to seasonal sweets, Swift's chai sugar cookies are a special baked good she is known to make in the fall.