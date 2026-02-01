How Long Is Leftover Chicken Safe To Eat?

Leftovers are a great way to save extra servings for later, and can even be repurposed to make an entirely different dish. But when it comes to chicken, one of the most dangerous leftovers you might have in your fridge, you definitely don't want to keep it for too long. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, cooked chicken should be stored in the refrigerator (at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below) for three to four days, after which it should be tossed. If you want to save it for longer, opt for the freezer, where it'll last up to four months.

Most folks know that uncooked chicken contains bacteria that could make you sick, with Salmonella posing a particular risk. And while cooking chicken to the proper temperature is the best way to kill most of the bad stuff, it doesn't eliminate all of it. Bacteria can be reintroduced to cooked poultry, and while refrigeration slows growth, it doesn't prevent it. After a few days, these microorganisms will multiply, and combined with the breakdown of the meat's natural enzymes, the chicken will begin to spoil. Even if you don't notice signs that your chicken has gone bad – such as a visible change in color, slimy texture, or unpleasant odor — it's best to be on the safe side and follow the expert guidelines. Trust us, reheating old leftovers isn't worth the risk of illness.