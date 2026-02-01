How Long Is Leftover Chicken Safe To Eat?
Leftovers are a great way to save extra servings for later, and can even be repurposed to make an entirely different dish. But when it comes to chicken, one of the most dangerous leftovers you might have in your fridge, you definitely don't want to keep it for too long. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, cooked chicken should be stored in the refrigerator (at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below) for three to four days, after which it should be tossed. If you want to save it for longer, opt for the freezer, where it'll last up to four months.
Most folks know that uncooked chicken contains bacteria that could make you sick, with Salmonella posing a particular risk. And while cooking chicken to the proper temperature is the best way to kill most of the bad stuff, it doesn't eliminate all of it. Bacteria can be reintroduced to cooked poultry, and while refrigeration slows growth, it doesn't prevent it. After a few days, these microorganisms will multiply, and combined with the breakdown of the meat's natural enzymes, the chicken will begin to spoil. Even if you don't notice signs that your chicken has gone bad – such as a visible change in color, slimy texture, or unpleasant odor — it's best to be on the safe side and follow the expert guidelines. Trust us, reheating old leftovers isn't worth the risk of illness.
How to safely store (and eat) leftover chicken
Of course, the suggestion that cooked chicken can stay safe and edible for up to four days in the refrigerator assumes that you've properly stored it in the first place. Those leftover wings or cutlets should be transferred to your fridge within two hours of cooking, or as little as one hour if it's been sitting out in temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Even if your dinner party or barbecue is still going strong, leaving the meat out at room temperature will cause nasty bacteria to resurface. The USDA calls temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit "The Danger Zone," so you definitely want to make sure your food is put away. To keep your chicken fresher for longer, you'll also want to be sure to pop (and lock) it into an airtight container inside your fridge — don't just toss it on a plate uncovered and call it a night.
You'll also want to take some precautions when you're ready to dig into leftover chicken (or use it as ingredients in another recipe, like flavorful stir fry or loaded fajita bowl). The golden rule of food safety calls for reheating chicken — whether in the microwave, oven, or air fryer — to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill most of the harmful bacteria that may have accumulated in the fridge. Keep that in mind the next time you go back for thirds the next day.