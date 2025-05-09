The Chicken Fajita Bowl Recipe That's Loaded With All The Toppings You Crave
Fajitas are a great go-to weeknight dinner for when you're craving something quick, nutritious, and tasty. The spicy filling mixture is typically piled into soft tortilla wraps, but today, we're whipping up something a little different. In these chicken fajitas bowls, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, we ditch the tortillas, and instead load the filling mixture atop a pile of fluffy basmati rice. Enjoying fajitas in bowl format certainly has its perks, too, because it gives you far more room for adding those all-important toppings. And, you bet we're going all out in that department. These bowls are also loaded with a medley of vibrant Mexican-inspired additions, including a zingy homemade guacamole.
Once you've cooked the rice and sauteed the spice-coated mixture of chicken breast, bell peppers, and onion, the bowls are ready for building. If you're serving them up for a crowd, you can always leave the individual toppings separate on the side, so everyone can create their own perfect bowlful. There's also plenty of room for customization here, so feel free to introduce some extra toppings of your choice, such as pickled onions, crumbled cotija cheese, or shredded lettuce. A selection of contrasting flavors, textures, and vibrant colors is the goal!
Gather the ingredients for loaded chicken fajita bowls
For the carb element of these bowls, you'll need some basmati rice. Then, to make the spicy fajita mixture, grab some olive oil, a red and a yellow bell pepper, an onion, diced chicken breasts, and a medley of seasonings: chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, paprika, oregano, onion powder, sugar, salt, and black pepper. Then, you'll mix up a tangy guacamole with avocado, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. But, the toppings don't end there. There's also canned corn, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, and chopped fresh cilantro.
Step 1: Cook and drain the rice
Boil and drain the rice as per the instructions on the packaging.
Step 2: Heat oil in pan
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Step 3: Saute peppers and onion
Add the peppers and onion and saute until softened, for about 8 minutes. Set aside into a bowl.
Step 4: Cook the chicken
Add the chicken to the pan and saute until cooked through and starting to brown, about 8 minutes.
Step 5: Return peppers to pan and add seasonings
Return the peppers and onion to the pan with the chicken, and add the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, paprika, oregano, salt, onion powder, sugar, and black pepper. Stir well and continue to cook for another 2 minutes until the spices are fragrant.
Step 6: Make the gaucamole
Mash the avocado with the lime juice and some salt to taste.
Step 7: Add rice to bowls
Distribute the rice evenly between bowls.
Step 8: Add the fajita mixture
Top rice with the chicken fajita mixture.
Step 9: Add the other toppings
Add the corn, diced tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole to the bowls.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Scatter over the fresh cilantro and serve.
What to serve with loaded chicken fajita bowls
This loaded chicken fajita bowl recipe transforms everything you love about classic fajitas into an easy, toppings-heavy bowl format.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups basmati rice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 large chicken breasts, diced
- 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 large avocado
- Juice of ½ lime
- ¾ cup canned corn, drained and rinsed
- 2 large tomatoes, finely diced
- ⅔ cup shredded cheese
- 4 tablespoons sour cream
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions
- Boil and drain the rice as per the instructions on the packaging.
- Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.
- Add the peppers and onion and saute until softened, for about 8 minutes. Set aside into a bowl.
- Add the chicken to the pan and saute until cooked through and starting to brown, about 8 minutes.
- Return the peppers and onion to the pan with the chicken, and add the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, paprika, oregano, salt, onion powder, sugar, and black pepper. Stir well and continue to cook for another 2 minutes until the spices are fragrant.
- Mash the avocado with the lime juice and some salt to taste.
- Distribute the rice evenly between bowls.
- Top rice with the chicken fajita mixture.
- Add the corn, diced tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole to the bowls.
- Scatter over the fresh cilantro and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|798
|Total Fat
|30.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|149.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|80.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.2 g
|Total Sugars
|7.5 g
|Sodium
|604.1 mg
|Protein
|52.1 g
How could I make this fajita bowl vegetarian- or vegan-friendly?
If you're catering to a meat-free diet, adapting these fajita bowls is no problem. For a vegetarian-friendly version, switch out the diced chicken breasts for your favorite meat substitute, such as tofu, tempeh, or other plant-based meat alternative. For the best results, cook these separately from the onion and peppers, as is instructed for the chicken version. Alternatively, you can add some extra veggies into the filling mixture, such as sliced mushrooms, cauliflower, or zucchini. Jackfruit can also serve as an excellent take on pulled chicken or pork, and black beans will offer a hearty boost of fiber and protein.
To make the step from vegetarian- to vegan-friendly, the only ingredients you'll then have to omit are the shredded cheese and sour cream. These can absolutely be replaced with a vegan cheddar and perhaps a dollop of vegan mayo, instead. Or, sub in some naturally plant-based extras such as pico de gallo or refried beans.
Can I amp up the spice level of the fajita mixture?
If you're a spice lover, this recipe provides the perfect starting point for turning up the heat. To increase the spice level of the filling mixture itself, try sprinkling in some cayenne pepper along with the other spices. Remember that a little goes a long way, so around ¼ to ½ teaspoon should work well here, depending on your taste. Red pepper flakes are another great option for giving the chicken and veggies a fiery finish. Or, if you prefer, toss in some finely diced fresh Serrano chile pepper when you saute the peppers and onions.
There's also room to experiment with spicier toppings here, such as a hot salsa or some pickled jalapeños. You can also drizzle a spicy sauce over the finished bowlful, too. A dash of tabasco, sriracha, or perhaps a slightly milder chipotle mayo would all work beautifully.