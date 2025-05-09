The Chicken Fajita Bowl Recipe That's Loaded With All The Toppings You Crave

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fajitas are a great go-to weeknight dinner for when you're craving something quick, nutritious, and tasty. The spicy filling mixture is typically piled into soft tortilla wraps, but today, we're whipping up something a little different. In these chicken fajitas bowls, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, we ditch the tortillas, and instead load the filling mixture atop a pile of fluffy basmati rice. Enjoying fajitas in bowl format certainly has its perks, too, because it gives you far more room for adding those all-important toppings. And, you bet we're going all out in that department. These bowls are also loaded with a medley of vibrant Mexican-inspired additions, including a zingy homemade guacamole.

Once you've cooked the rice and sauteed the spice-coated mixture of chicken breast, bell peppers, and onion, the bowls are ready for building. If you're serving them up for a crowd, you can always leave the individual toppings separate on the side, so everyone can create their own perfect bowlful. There's also plenty of room for customization here, so feel free to introduce some extra toppings of your choice, such as pickled onions, crumbled cotija cheese, or shredded lettuce. A selection of contrasting flavors, textures, and vibrant colors is the goal!