Guy Fieri's Super Bowl Food Advice Makes Hosting Way Easier

If you want to create the best Super Bowl spread, who better to listen to than the king of Flavortown? Guy Fieri is known for his eccentric twists on classic foods and his multiple restaurants, where American comfort food is the focus. Fieri knows what should be served at a Super Bowl party (he's even been in a Super Bowl commercial!). Snacks, dips, sandwiches, hot dogs, nachos, and burgers are all fair game, but according to Fieri, you don't have to do all the work. Instead, consider setting up a food station where guests can assemble their own plates.

In an interview with Food & Wine Magazine, Fieri stated, "Let people build it. Let them do their own assembly. You're not the short-order cook. Let them get involved. And, I think people love the selection. People love variety." This idea also supports picky eaters or those with dietary restrictions, allowing them to choose only what they want. A Super Bowl party isn't formal like a holiday dinner, so guests can get up when they like to grab food, rather than sitting around a table and eating together.

Even though some of us just go to a Super Bowl party for the snacks, the screen is the focus; food and serving a meal shouldn't distract from this. Another one of Fieri's Super Bowl menu tips is not to prepare something that requires a lot of cook time and requires the host to stay in the kitchen. Embracing Fieri's DIY assembly format also helps keep the host out of the kitchen and engaged in the atmosphere.