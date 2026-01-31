What Billy Bob Thornton Eats

Billy Bob Thornton has lived quite a life. After starting his career by trying to make it big in music, Thornton switched to acting and spent years grinding his way up the Hollywood ladder before hitting the big time in the 1990s indie film "Sling Blade," for which he won an Academy Award. The following years saw Thornton mentioned in reams of tabloid headlines, thanks in no small part to his high-profile marriage to and divorce from Angelina Jolie. Fast forward to today, and he's become a huge TV star thanks to shows like "Goliath" and the hit series "Landman."

All of which has foodie fans wondering one thing: What does he eat? Luckily, Thornton has been asked that question quite a lot over the course of his career. In fact, the specifics of Thornton's diet seem to have been a bit of a weird obsession for the media. Whether it's the unusual food choices that landed Thornton in the hospital or the bizarre rumor that he only eats foods that are orange, the contents of Thornton's stomach have made front-page news for decades.

So, grab some fried taters and settle in, because it's time to pull back the curtain and find out what Billy Bob Thornton really eats. The only thing more satisfied than your hunger will be your curiosity.