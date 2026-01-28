McDonald's Hot Honey Menu Review: Sweet-Toothed Heatseekers Will Be Lovin' It

Hot honey may have been old news by 2026, but its particular brand of sweet heat experienced something of a resurgence around the start of the year. Back in 2022, the hot honey trend was heating up like never before, popping up at fast food chains as well as in products made by major grocery store brands. Years later, fast food embraced hot honey once again. Among the chains to release new Hot Honey items was McDonald's, which debuted a limited-time Hot Honey promotion in late January 2026.

I tried every single item on the Hot Honey menu from my local McDonald's on the day of the menu's official release. Hot honey is back, but is its return welcome, or an unnecessary retread of a fad that has already overstayed its welcome? Ahead is a breakdown of the McDonald's Hot Honey menu, my individual reviews of each item, and my final thoughts on the promotion as a whole.