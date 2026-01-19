Big Changes Are Coming To Your Favorite Fast Food Chains In 2026

Change is constant in the world of fast food. Between a need to keep up with shifting consumer habits and the simple fact that plenty of customers like new things, fast food chains are continually enacting changes both big and small. Some big changes that came to fast food chains in 2025, for example, included a renewed focus on value meals at McDonald's and the debut of Bojangles in California, among plenty of others.

Heading into 2026, many of the largest fast food chains already had some significant changes announced for the coming year. While it's entirely possible that some of the most impactful fast food news stories of the year will emerge in later months, enough had already been confirmed by January alone to compile this list. Based on plans announced before or in January, then, the following are the biggest changes coming to popular fast food chains in 2026.