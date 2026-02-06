17 Most Iconic Food Moments In SNL's History

It's wild to think that "Saturday Night Live" has been making us laugh since 1975, and even wilder that the show still hasn't run out of material after all these years. Food, in particular, has always been a source of inspiration for the SNL writers' room, leading to dozens of iconic moments on set. Recently, the show has built on that track record by putting out bangers like "Boys Podcast" (which featured comical rankings of Halloween candies, veggies, and snack brands) and "Space Emperor" (which revolved around increasingly ludicrous attempts to feed Finn Wolfhard).

That legacy is built on comedy heavyweights we find ourselves revisiting every now and then. While this certainly isn't a definitive list — it's downright impossible to squeeze in the likes of "McDonald's Firing," "The Olympia Restaurant," and "Guy Fieri's Full Throttle Christmas Special" in a single article — here are some of the most unforgettable food moments in SNL history, in no particular order.