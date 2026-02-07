Where These 7 Supermarket Chains Source Their Rotisserie Chickens

There's no food experience quite like a grocery store rotisserie chicken. Sure, plenty of supermarkets prepare other kinds of hot, ready-to-eat foods, but compared to a single rotisserie chicken, there's really no alternative that can last for as many meals at such a competitive price point. Plus, rotisserie chickens from the store taste better than homemade, which is hardly ever the case for something from a grocery store hot case.

Integral to how rotisserie chickens became popular is their availability on supermarket shelves, dating back to the 1990s. Even if the incomparable joy of a store-bought rotisserie chicken has been a staple of American life for decades now, it's not always easy to find out which companies are supplying the birds. Many of the biggest names in the grocery store chain world, like Albertsons and Safeway, provide no insight into where they source their rotisserie chickens. It's safe to assume that leaders in chicken production, like Tyson and Perdue, for example, play a part. Nevertheless, that's merely an educated guess, and not a verifiable fact.

From national mainstays like Costco to regional favorites like H-E-B, however, several well-known grocery store chains have, in fact, shared some details about their rotisserie chickens' origins. So, based on that info, here's where seven noteworthy supermarket chains source their rotisserie chickens.