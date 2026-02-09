12 Discontinued Lay's Flavors You May Never Eat Again

If there's one thing fans of Lay's potato chips understand, it's that no one should get too attached to the specialty flavors that show up throughout the year. Few of these intriguing and sometimes boundary-pushing inventions last beyond a quick promotional period. But more often than not, they turn out to be special editions or product tie-ins that weren't meant to last.

Part of the fascination for Lay's lovers is how the specialty flavors come to be in the first place. The company frequently sponsors contests in which customers are invited to submit their ideas for new flavors. Often, the submissions bring regional dishes like lobster rolls and deep dish pizza into the world of potato chip seasoning. Lay's takes a few months to hype the contest and test the finalists before announcing the winner. But the untold truth about Lay's and its wild flavors is that the championship chip almost never makes it to the permanent lineup, leaving fans pining for the chips they lost.

Which flavors have come and gone, never to be picked up by Lay's again? They don't have to be the most popular potato chip flavor in the U.S. ever to have staying power. Alas, aside from a few lucky combinations that make occasional returns every few years, the list of permanently discontinued chips is growing all the time. The following flavors made a brief appearance and bowed out gracefully, with pretty much no hope of returning to the snack aisle.