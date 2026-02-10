Why Trader Joe's Has So Many Recalls

Trader Joe's is the pinnacle of grocery shopping for many, with its reasonable prices, delectable and unique snacks, plua copycats of famous brands that are better than the original. It's no wonder people happily stand in lines that snake around the whole store. However, not all is peaceful in the Kingdom of Joe: there are plenty of areas of improvement for Trader Joe's, and one of the most egregious is the frequent recalling of items.

There were some major TJ's recalls in 2025, from canned tuna to sparkling water and even honey mustard salad dressing. Some of these are simply because the product didn't reach the high standard of quality Trader Joe's sets for itself, such as the candy-cane flavored Joe-Joes that ended up being a no-no. More seriously are the products called off for health concerns, with potential risks for diseases and bacteria like botulism and listeria recent threats for products taken off the shelves... after being available for a few weeks. It's no wonder that some FDA employees have nicknamed it "Recall Joe's."