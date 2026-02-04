These Are The Best Places To Eat Deep In The Valley In LA, According To A Local

Coming from Northeast LA, I don't trek to the deep San Fernando Valley often; the drive can be brutal during rush hour (which is most of the day). LA dwellers like to make fun of the Valley, but it is home to many amazing people, housing is cheap, and the food is good. To me, it feels like the epicenter of nerd culture in Los Angeles, as it has many nerdy spots to drink and game, like Guild Hall and Roguelike Tavern. Yes, all the Michelin-starred restaurants are south of the 101, with only two of them in the Valley at all, but that mostly means food in the Valley is not only good, but affordable — and the spots on this list are among the very best.

I've been in LA for nearly a decade now. When I first moved here, I stayed with family in Van Nuys, but spent no time there. I didn't know where to look for good food. Now, after all these years, I have better ideas. The Valley is such a large, sprawling portion of the city. Renting a commercial space here costs less than in other neighborhoods, so it's easier for people to open the restaurant they want, as opposed to what will attract the most diners. I've worked enough jobs out there and found places for lunch that I now make a point to visit with some regularity. For the sake of this article, I'm considering the "deep Valley" anything West of the 405 in the San Fernando Valley.