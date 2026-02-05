Guy Fieri's Jaw-Dropping New Look Unveiled In Bosch Super Bowl 2026 Ad

Does hair make the man? According to Guy Fieri's upcoming Super Bowl 2026 ad, major appliances and power tools are also integral. The new Bosch commercial, which was released in its extended version ahead of the big game, features Fieri without his spiky, bleach-blonde 'do and goatee. We previously imagined what Fieri might look like without his signature hair, and quite honestly, we did the chef and TV show host less dirty than the fine people at Bosch.

In the humorous spot, Fieri is seen as a regular "guy," complete with boring brown coiffure, blue gingham shirt, and khakis. As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" interacts with different Bosch products (refrigerator, cooktop, power tools, and dishwasher), he morphs into his true form: trademark hair, goatee, flashy jewelry, and attire circa Ed Hardy's heyday. At one point, Fieri's French bulldog even undergoes a makeover to become the chef's canine doppelganger.

A multinational company, Bosch USA manufactures a wide range of consumer and commercial appliances, tools, and technology. Fieri's Super Bowl commercial is only the second in the company's history. Bosch's 2025 game-day spot starred Antonio Banderas and an actor portraying former professional wrestler Randy Savage, better known as the "Macho Man." In both Bosch ads, the underlying message seems to be the transformative power of the brand, which changes these already impressive personalities into even more elevated forms.