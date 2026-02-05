Guy Fieri's Jaw-Dropping New Look Unveiled In Bosch Super Bowl 2026 Ad
Does hair make the man? According to Guy Fieri's upcoming Super Bowl 2026 ad, major appliances and power tools are also integral. The new Bosch commercial, which was released in its extended version ahead of the big game, features Fieri without his spiky, bleach-blonde 'do and goatee. We previously imagined what Fieri might look like without his signature hair, and quite honestly, we did the chef and TV show host less dirty than the fine people at Bosch.
In the humorous spot, Fieri is seen as a regular "guy," complete with boring brown coiffure, blue gingham shirt, and khakis. As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" interacts with different Bosch products (refrigerator, cooktop, power tools, and dishwasher), he morphs into his true form: trademark hair, goatee, flashy jewelry, and attire circa Ed Hardy's heyday. At one point, Fieri's French bulldog even undergoes a makeover to become the chef's canine doppelganger.
A multinational company, Bosch USA manufactures a wide range of consumer and commercial appliances, tools, and technology. Fieri's Super Bowl commercial is only the second in the company's history. Bosch's 2025 game-day spot starred Antonio Banderas and an actor portraying former professional wrestler Randy Savage, better known as the "Macho Man." In both Bosch ads, the underlying message seems to be the transformative power of the brand, which changes these already impressive personalities into even more elevated forms.
Guy Fieri's spiky hairdo was the product of experimentation
No one pops out of the womb looking like Guy Fieri, so people naturally wonder what inspired his now legendary look. According to People, Fieri claimed that his hairstyle was created by a friend and hairdresser, who he advised to "Just do whatever you want." Initially, the chef was taken aback by his bright blond 'do and even covered it with a baseball hat when working at a restaurant that night. It's now impossible to imagine the TV show host without his prickly style, as illustrated by Fieri's upcoming Super Bowl ad.
Fieri's over-the-top clothing is often overshadowed by his hair, but let's be real, this man really knows his way around a flame-print bowling shirt (though he claims to have left this signature attire in the past). Like his hairdo, his penchant for Hot Topic finery was incidental; according to Today, the chef was instructed to bring a short-sleeve shirt to the pilot episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and the only one he had on hand was a bowling-style Dickies shirt. This accidental selection established his attire for the rest of the series, and the rest is sartorial history.
What does the chef think of his updated look?
Speaking with People, Guy Fieri revealed that his Bosch commercial transformation was highly effective. After sending a picture of the new look to his mother, Ma Fieri reportedly asked, "Who is that?" According to the celebrity chef, "[My mother] said, 'It really looks a lot like you, but I know it's not you.'" Fieri also provided some insight into the makeover process, claiming, "It took two hours to put the wig on."
Fieri shared his new look with his fans ahead of the Super Bowl ad's debut. In a clip posted to Instagram, Fieri, clad in his conservative ensemble, said that he would be celebrating this year's birthday as "just a guy" before blowing out the candles on his birthday cake. The comments were predictably hilarious, with Fieri's own son asking, "Dad... when did you start selling insurance?" Fellow chef and content creator Joshua Weissman quipped, "Bro looks like my car salesman."
The mix of bleach-blond hair, loud clothing, and statement jewelry leads some to believe that Fieri's personality is just as garish and out there as his look. However, the TV chef is reportedly a stand-up guy who isn't afraid to poke fun at his persona and has established a foundation to support financially struggling restaurants.