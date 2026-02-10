Coleslaw might seem simple — just shred some veggies and mix them in a dressing — but there's more to it than meets the eye. That's why your homemade coleslaw can't beat the restaurant version. Sure, you might run into some basic, boring restaurant versions, but if you're trying to recreate your favorite god-tier slaw, there are all kinds of steps and nuances you might be missing.

To learn the ins and outs, we spoke to four experts: Sally Cameron of A Foodcentric Life, a trained chef and health coach; Rob LaTronica, co-founder of Haven Hot Chicken; Andy McLeod, executive chef of Fleet Landing in Charleston; and Susan Bean, senior research and development chef at The Culinary Edge. Armed with a wealth of experience, they told us some of the differences between restaurant and homemade coleslaw, and some chef tips that home cooks might not know.

Small details make more of a difference than you imagine: The type and quality of the vegetables you choose, the way you slice them, how much dressing you add, and when you add it. The fact is, there's probably not one major thing you're doing wrong with your coleslaw, but several small tweaks you could make to give it a restaurant-quality finish. So if you're wondering why your favorite restaurant's coleslaw is better than your homemade version, you're in the right place to find out.