The Unwritten Costco Bakery Perk Kids Love

Ask loyal Costco members to name the things they love most about the wholesale store, and you'll be sure to find shoppers with great things to say about the Kirkland Signature bakery. Costco ranked among the best on our list of the best and worst grocery store bakeries. Among the praises being sung across the Internet, many shoppers have noted that there's an unspoken perk with Costco's bakery that keeps them returning — the employees at many stores give out free cookies to children. While it's not an official Costco policy, certain stores and employees appear to be reliable week after week, according to parents.

Costco employees have long been recognized by shoppers for their consistent, pleasant moods – especially when interacting with children. We suspect snagging a few samples for themselves might be a contributing factor to employees' cheerful demeanors. In a Reddit thread of Costco shoppers discussing their appreciation for employees, one user said that a store local to them is known to their family as the "cookie store" because its bakery employees consistently give their children free cookies. So, if you haven't yet, try sopping by the Costco bakery the next time you're out with your kids. If it's their lucky day, they might even score the best of the best, the Kirkland Signature chocolate chunk cookie.