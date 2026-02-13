Popeye's First AI-Generated Commercial Backfired Instantly

Ranked above Raising Cane's and KFC as the second leading chicken chain in the United States, Popeyes clearly excels in keeping its consumers fed (and coming back for more). The Louisiana-born brand brought in more than $5.7 billion in sales in 2024. Perhaps that's why it left some customers scratching their heads when the restaurant resorted to using an AI ad campaign to drum up business and take a dig at one very famous fast food mascot.

In July 2025, Popeyes began circulating its "Wrap Battle" commercial on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Created by AI filmmaker PJ Accetturo in just three days using Google's Veo 3 model, it served as the chain's response to McDonald's bringing back its long-awaited Snack Wrap just one day after Popeyes' Chicken Wraps debuted.

From the rap-style diss track to the woeful (and frankly, terrifying) depiction of a clown literally fighting fires in a kitchen, everything in the video was created using AI. While it may have seemed like a clever and culturally relevant way to take a swipe at Ronald McDonald and his roost, the public response probably did not go as planned. Many customers expressed disappointment in the company's decision to use AI rather than hire real actors and musicians.