What A Long Ingredient List On Bread May Be Telling You

Long ingredient lists are generally a substitute for time and cost since they allow mass production with cheaper ingredients. Such ultra-processed bread is often made using the Chorleywood method from the 1950s, which pioneered the use of additives in the dough to speed up the process. The resulting pillowy yet unhealthy supermarket loaves made with extra fats, emulsifiers, and refined flour are also much easier to gobble up, so one is likely to eat more of them (compared to wholegrain or sourdough breads) before feeling full.

Herein, however, lies the caveat — sometimes even breads with short ingredient lists aren't the best. Take brioche, for example. The popular French loaf is more pastry than bread and made with large amounts of butter (mostly saturated fats). The ingredient list is short, but with some recipes calling for almost 25% of the loaf's weight in butter, the bread is certainly one that requires careful moderation.

Similarly, a long ingredient list can sometimes be a positive signal when picking grocery store bread, as in the case of multi-grain breads. If it's made with a variety of whole grains, the label lists them out. Since they are in the order of proportion contained in the loaf, look at the first few ingredients to see what the bread predominantly consists of. Nutritionally fortified bread is another example of a long ingredient list signalling a healthy option. Vitamins, minerals, and proteins added to fortify the loaf are listed in the ingredients. This is the kind of long list worth picking up. Still, watch out for refined sugars and oils, which sneak into foods that claim to be healthy.