The Trader Joe's Courtesy Rule Every Shopper Should Know

Known for quirky, sought-after products like ube-flavored ice cream and rolled corn tortilla chips, Trader Joe's has more novelty to offer than your typical grocery store. Despite its widespread appeal, many customers don't like shopping at Trader Joe's due to the large crowds that often congregate. From the packed parking lot to the cramped aisles, the bustling grocery store can be downright anxiety-inducing for some consumers. Fortunately, we have a helpful tip that will keep you on the good side of both staff and fellow customers.

While you may be tempted to park your cart in an aisle while you peruse the store, we respectfully advise against it. Instead, shoppers should take their carts with them. If you're away from your cart, you won't know that you're blocking someone's favorite prebiotic soda, which can lead to a traffic jam in the aisle, which can then send the whole fragile shopping system that is Trader Joe's crashing to the ground. It might not seem like a big deal, but remember that the chain fancies itself as a neighborhood grocer. As such, stores are purposefully tiny, so a single unattended cart can equate to a major shopping obstacle.