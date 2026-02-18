The Trader Joe's Courtesy Rule Every Shopper Should Know
Known for quirky, sought-after products like ube-flavored ice cream and rolled corn tortilla chips, Trader Joe's has more novelty to offer than your typical grocery store. Despite its widespread appeal, many customers don't like shopping at Trader Joe's due to the large crowds that often congregate. From the packed parking lot to the cramped aisles, the bustling grocery store can be downright anxiety-inducing for some consumers. Fortunately, we have a helpful tip that will keep you on the good side of both staff and fellow customers.
While you may be tempted to park your cart in an aisle while you peruse the store, we respectfully advise against it. Instead, shoppers should take their carts with them. If you're away from your cart, you won't know that you're blocking someone's favorite prebiotic soda, which can lead to a traffic jam in the aisle, which can then send the whole fragile shopping system that is Trader Joe's crashing to the ground. It might not seem like a big deal, but remember that the chain fancies itself as a neighborhood grocer. As such, stores are purposefully tiny, so a single unattended cart can equate to a major shopping obstacle.
Other tips for navigating crowded Trader Joe's stores
Proper cart etiquette will save you from angry glares at Trader Joe's, but some of us simply aren't cut out for crowded grocery stores. In this case, when you shop actually makes a big difference. Avoid heading to Trader Joe's on Sunday afternoons if you want a more relaxed experience, but keep in mind that the place is pretty busy over the entire weekend. As for the best time to shop, many locations get fewer customers Monday through Wednesday, especially right after opening (while our local store opens at 8 a.m., hours of operation may vary where you live).
If you find yourself in a busy store, don't panic. Basic manners and decency go a long way in any shopping situation, particularly within the compact aisles of Trader Joe's. While you may be flummoxed by the crowd, the staff doesn't necessarily want to hear you complain about it. If you must maneuver around an employee to get an item you need, alert them to your presence before potentially invading their personal space. Not only is this the polite thing to do; it's also a crucial aspect of job safety. And once you're back in the crowded parking lot with your wares, drive slowly and be on the lookout for pedestrians.