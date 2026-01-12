10 Customer Habits Trader Joe's Employees Hate

Trader Joe's is known for its fun vibe and friendly employees. It's such a hit that you won't believe how far some people drive to shop there. But discontent might be hiding behind that cheerful demeanor, because there are some customer habits that Trader Joe's employees hate. And we don't blame them.

People often undervalue retail workers, but, having worked in retail myself, I can honestly say that it's one of the most demanding jobs I've ever had. Customers were a big part of that. For every 10 perfectly polite or actively lovely shoppers, you would encounter at least one massive pain in the butt.

I know what annoyed me as a retail worker, but we scoured the internet to find opinions from Trader Joe's employees about the customer behavior that drives them up the wall. From the folks who come in five minutes before closing time for "just one thing" (spoiler alert: it's never just one thing) to the people who think returning a cart properly is optional, there are all kinds of frustrating customers at Trader Joe's. If you don't want to be one of them, take heed of the habits TJ's workers hate and avoid them. Add in a smile and a bit of polite chat (please, no trying to be funny at the register) and you'll be on your way to favorite customer status.