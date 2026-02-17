Meghan Markle Has A Clear Favorite Girl Scout Cookie
Thin Mints are the best-selling Girl Scout Cookie in the US, making up 36% of sales in 2024, according to Mommy Poppins. (We're not surprised, since Thin Mints took the crown in our own ranking of 45 Girl Scout Cookies.) That means the confection has no shortage of fans — including Meghan Markle. She recently confessed her love for them at the red-carpet premiere of "Cookie Queens," a documentary that she and her husband, Prince Harry, executive-produced about Girl Scouts' selling season. The film premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
"It's such a classic," Markle told People about the cookie. "And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too." The interviewer also asked her if she freezes them before indulging, as so many fans do. "I don't know if you're supposed to, but it's certainly a nice plus," she added.
The first iteration of Thin Mints, dubbed Cooky-Mints, launched in 1939. Over the decades, they were sold under ever-changing names, like Chocolate Mint and Cookie Mint, before the brand settled on Thin Mints for good. If you haven't had the immense pleasure of eating Thin Mints before, allow us to explain. The base is a crisp, wafer-like chocolate cookie. As if that wasn't enticing enough, it's enrobed in a creamy, mint-kissed chocolaty coating to boot.
What other sweet treats does Meghan Markle enjoy?
Meghan Markle's sweet tooth extends beyond Thin Mints — and she has baking chops, too. (Did you know the Duchess of Sussex had a cooking and lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she shared plenty of recipes before becoming a royal?) For instance, her olive oil cake received significant public attention after she baked it (and included lemons from her own garden) to support the nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.
Markle's Netflix cooking show, "With Love, Meghan," inspired fans to try her recipes, including her naked honey lemon cake. It gets an elegant, modest dose of frosting (only between layers, not around the side; Markle seems to have a penchant for this decorating style, as she had a naked carrot cake for her 38th birthday), but the cake is soaked in lemon-honey syrup for good measure. She also shared a 2025 recipe for Chantilly Lili, a dessert she created in honor of her daughter, Princess Lilibet. She shared an Instagram video of her and her mother tasting the treat, a layered vanilla pudding with bananas and passion fruit.
Although her love of sweets is well-known, she also told Today that she most relishes a glass of red wine. (She isn't a purist, though, as she also told Delish she'd choose chardonnay over chocolate cake.) She leaves plenty of space on her plate for French fries, too, which she told Best Health she could "eat all day."