Meghan Markle Has A Clear Favorite Girl Scout Cookie

Thin Mints are the best-selling Girl Scout Cookie in the US, making up 36% of sales in 2024, according to Mommy Poppins. (We're not surprised, since Thin Mints took the crown in our own ranking of 45 Girl Scout Cookies.) That means the confection has no shortage of fans — including Meghan Markle. She recently confessed her love for them at the red-carpet premiere of "Cookie Queens," a documentary that she and her husband, Prince Harry, executive-produced about Girl Scouts' selling season. The film premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

"It's such a classic," Markle told People about the cookie. "And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too." The interviewer also asked her if she freezes them before indulging, as so many fans do. "I don't know if you're supposed to, but it's certainly a nice plus," she added.

The first iteration of Thin Mints, dubbed Cooky-Mints, launched in 1939. Over the decades, they were sold under ever-changing names, like Chocolate Mint and Cookie Mint, before the brand settled on Thin Mints for good. If you haven't had the immense pleasure of eating Thin Mints before, allow us to explain. The base is a crisp, wafer-like chocolate cookie. As if that wasn't enticing enough, it's enrobed in a creamy, mint-kissed chocolaty coating to boot.