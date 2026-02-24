Give Vodka A Break And Elevate Your Jell-O Shots With This Popular Wine
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's no denying that bringing out a tray of Jell-O shots is a surefire way to inject some fun into a lifeless gathering. These colorful, jiggly, liquor-infused molds evoke an enjoyable sense of nostalgia — even if they contain the cheapest, worst-tasting vodka around. You may be happily surprised to learn that there's an alternative alcohol that can be used for Jell-O shots, taking them from college house party to festive dinner party. Make pretty, elegant Jell-O shots with rosé wine.
Rosé Jell-O shots are perfect for a variety of occasions: Valentine's (or Galentine's Day), wedding showers, bachelorette parties, and New Year's Eve, to name a few. Plus, they're as easy to prepare as vodka gelatin shots. Jell-O shots made with rosé typically contain less alcohol since wine has a lower alcohol by volume (ABV) than vodka (around 12% versus 40%). Vodka gelatin shots often have a harsh, boozy bite that not everyone is fond of, but rosé Jell-O shots have a smoother, more pleasant taste.
To make these yummy shots, follow an easy Jell-O shot recipe, substituting the vodka for rosé. While made similarly to vodka, we have a few simple tips to ensure they set properly, maintain a firm yet wobbly texture, and look great.
Tips for making rosé Jell-O shots
As with vodka Jell-O shots, rosé Jell-O shots can be made with just three ingredients: flavored gelatin, boiling water, and your favorite type of sparkling or flat rosé, chilled. To maximize the rosé flavor, heat wine instead of water. If choosing this method, adding extra unflavored gelatin to the chilled wine helps the shots set properly so you don't end up with runny Jell-O.
Flavored gelatin, such as strawberry, black cherry, or raspberry, pairs perfectly with rosé's fruity notes. You can also combine unflavored gelatin with simple syrup for a more wine-forward flavor. Add bubbles to the shots by blooming the gelatin in club soda and simple syrup before adding the wine.
Boost the elegance of your presentation by placing strawberries, raspberries, or cherries in the shots before they are refrigerated, allowing them to set inside the Jell-O. You can also set them in heart-shaped shot glasses or shallow champagne saucers to add some extra panache. Or, serve Jell-O shots in style with a fancy orange peel hack that involves setting the rosé-flavored Jell-O in fruit peel wedges. Fun molds such as hearts, cubes, or flowers make them easy to eat and turn up the flair. Consider topping off your rosé Jell-O shots with a playful garnish, such as a lemon twist or whipped cream and colorful sprinkles.