Give Vodka A Break And Elevate Your Jell-O Shots With This Popular Wine

There's no denying that bringing out a tray of Jell-O shots is a surefire way to inject some fun into a lifeless gathering. These colorful, jiggly, liquor-infused molds evoke an enjoyable sense of nostalgia — even if they contain the cheapest, worst-tasting vodka around. You may be happily surprised to learn that there's an alternative alcohol that can be used for Jell-O shots, taking them from college house party to festive dinner party. Make pretty, elegant Jell-O shots with rosé wine.

Rosé Jell-O shots are perfect for a variety of occasions: Valentine's (or Galentine's Day), wedding showers, bachelorette parties, and New Year's Eve, to name a few. Plus, they're as easy to prepare as vodka gelatin shots. Jell-O shots made with rosé typically contain less alcohol since wine has a lower alcohol by volume (ABV) than vodka (around 12% versus 40%). Vodka gelatin shots often have a harsh, boozy bite that not everyone is fond of, but rosé Jell-O shots have a smoother, more pleasant taste.

To make these yummy shots, follow an easy Jell-O shot recipe, substituting the vodka for rosé. While made similarly to vodka, we have a few simple tips to ensure they set properly, maintain a firm yet wobbly texture, and look great.