This High-End Seafood Item Can Be Found At Sam's Club For Under $30
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of new Sam's Club items to add to your shopping list, but before you stock up on ready-to-drink Cosmos and high-protein penne, hear us out. One of the best items to shop for at the wholesaler is frozen scallops — and you can treat yourself to 1 1/2 pounds of them for $29.98.
Sam's Club currently offers two types under the Member's Mark label: Wild-Caught North Atlantic Sea Scallops and Wild-Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops. (Just so you know, Hokkaido scallops from Costco are also allegedly worth every penny.) Each has nearly a five-star rating from over 1,000 satisfied customers. According to the brand, they're both "shucked at sea and rinsed with seawater to remove any sand and grit. After that, they've been quick-frozen to maintain peak freshness."
Of course, you'll still have to deal with the usual annoyances of shopping at Sam's Club, like long checkout lines, but reviewers say the scallops are worth the wait. "These are some of the sweetest scallops I have ever tried," one shopper declared. "Not chewy or weird in texture! Soft, tender, delicious, and super good even with the few I accidentally overcooked," another added. "I was skeptical at first ... I thought that once it [thawed], it was water that gave its size, but no. To my surprise, [the] scallop pieces were all in uniform shape and a good size," another admitted. Chalk that up to the scallops being dry packed, meaning they aren't soaked in preservatives before they're frozen.
How to use each type of Sam's Club scallops
Both varieties are sea scallops, the larger option at most grocery stores relative to bay scallops, which are caught in shallower waters; sea scallops are harvested in deep waters. Don't let their frozen presentation deter you either. Fresh scallops are simply easier to acquire if you live by a coastline; as long as they're properly defrosted, they can be just as tasty. Plus, shoppers who've tried them say they're likely the best quality and deal on frozen scallops you can find.
North Atlantic scallops are great for beginners, since their inherently mild flavor is easy to enjoy. They're a creamy, off-white color and pleasantly chewy, and their flavor is sweet with notes of butter. Their thickness and sturdy construction make them great for grilling (think skewers or surf and turf) and searing (like for lemony seafood pasta). Hokkaido scallops aren't as sweet, boasting an umami-kissed, delicate taste. They're also well-known for their tender, meaty mouthfeel. Their succulent nature makes them prime for raw consumption in sashimi and sushi, although they can be seared, baked, or grilled like their North Atlantic counterparts.
Whichever you choose, turn to these scallop recipes for inspo. As long as you thoroughly pat them dry before placing them in a hot pan, you're basically guaranteed a drool-worthy sear. Just don't overcook them — scallops only take about two minutes on each side.