This High-End Seafood Item Can Be Found At Sam's Club For Under $30

There are plenty of new Sam's Club items to add to your shopping list, but before you stock up on ready-to-drink Cosmos and high-protein penne, hear us out. One of the best items to shop for at the wholesaler is frozen scallops — and you can treat yourself to 1 1/2 pounds of them for $29.98.

Sam's Club currently offers two types under the Member's Mark label: Wild-Caught North Atlantic Sea Scallops and Wild-Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops. (Just so you know, Hokkaido scallops from Costco are also allegedly worth every penny.) Each has nearly a five-star rating from over 1,000 satisfied customers. According to the brand, they're both "shucked at sea and rinsed with seawater to remove any sand and grit. After that, they've been quick-frozen to maintain peak freshness."

Of course, you'll still have to deal with the usual annoyances of shopping at Sam's Club, like long checkout lines, but reviewers say the scallops are worth the wait. "These are some of the sweetest scallops I have ever tried," one shopper declared. "Not chewy or weird in texture! Soft, tender, delicious, and super good even with the few I accidentally overcooked," another added. "I was skeptical at first ... I thought that once it [thawed], it was water that gave its size, but no. To my surprise, [the] scallop pieces were all in uniform shape and a good size," another admitted. Chalk that up to the scallops being dry packed, meaning they aren't soaked in preservatives before they're frozen.