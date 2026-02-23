16 Celebrities That Are Actually Vegan

Leaving animal-based products behind for a more mindful way of eating and living sounds like a trendy move for the rich and famous to make. These are the tastemakers, after all. When they make the move toward a plant-based lifestyle, people notice, and many follow suit, convinced that seriously delicious plant-based meals are the key to living like their favorite celebrity.

Physical wellness isn't the only reason so many celebrities decide to leave meat, dairy, and eggs behind. Sometimes, it's for the sake of animal rights or improved health. For others, it's to lessen their carbon footprint and help create a more sustainable environment. And sometimes, it's a mix of personal care and concern for the planet that inspires radical shifts in dietary habits, allowing these superstars to change hearts and minds by speaking out about their choices.

Long-time advocates for vegan eating have been joined in recent years by newcomers in their cruelty-free pursuits. Whether it's a lifelong devotion to providing a better life for animals or health challenges that have prompted their decisions, these figures are some of the best-known celebrity vegans on the planet.