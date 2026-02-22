These Are The Food Chains You'll Find In The World's Largest Truck Stop
There are big truck stops, and then there's Iowa 80. Located along Interstate 80, the largest truck stop in the world measures a massive 225 acres, with 900 parking spots for trucks, 250 for cars, and 20 for buses. The main building spans 130,000 square feet and houses pretty much anything you could want when taking a break from a long drive. You can get a haircut, watch a movie, take a shower, have your spine adjusted at the chiropractor — and of course, get a good meal at Iowa 80's many different restaurants.
The main draw for food at the truck stop is its in-house restaurant, Iowa 80 Kitchen. According to Business Insider, the eatery serves over 350,000 meals a year, and its pancakes made our list of the best gas station food in every state. The stop is also home to several quick-serve chains for diners who are in the mood for something a little more familiar. While the lineup has certainly changed since Iowa 80 opened in 1964, you're likely to spot the following mainstays if you happen to visit.
Blimpie
There are more than a few locations where Blimpie is struggling to stay in business, but Iowa 80 isn't one of them. The sub shop maintains a strong presence at the truck stop, and truckers are among its fan base. The chain's signature Blimpie Best is an Italian-inspired, meat-lovers sub that combines ham, salami, capicola, and prosciuttini, along with provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomatoes.
Dairy Queen & Orange Julius
Walking into a 60-plus-year-old establishment like Iowa 80 can often feel like a trip into the past, and spotting the combination Dairy Queen & Orange Julius will definitely take people back in time. Orange Julius, in particular, is one of those 1990s food court chains we barely see anymore, with only a handful of locations left. Grabbing an Orange Julius smoothie or a Dairy Queen Blizzard was the definition of chilling at the mall in the '80s and '90s, and you can relive that experience during a pit stop on the I-80.
Pizza Hut
Absolute American classic Pizza Hut has been one of the most influential fast food chains in history. Not only did it bring innovations like Stuffed Crust Pizza to over 100 countries across the globe, but Pizza Hut actually helped pioneer online ordering back in the 1990s. The chain is instantly memorable to many people in one way or another, so enjoying a slice at Iowa 80 makes the truck stop feel that much more comfortable.
Taco Bell
You can count hungry truckers among the many kinds of people you'll find at a Taco Bell. The chain has been serving Tex-Mex fast food since its founding in the 1960s, and has helped popularize tacos around the world throughout the years. It's perfect for when you need a quick bite in the middle of a long ride, making it a natural fit for the world's largest truck stop, where long-haul drivers often pause to rest and refuel before hitting the road again.
Wendy's
Wendy's built its reputation on serving fresh, never-frozen beef patties in its burgers, which makes it the fast food of choice for some people accustomed to eating on the road. Some of Wendy's best burgers, like the Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger and the mightily meaty Baconator, are a welcome sight after a few hours behind the wheel. Cap your meal off with the restaurant's iconic Frosty, and you've got enough sugar to wake up for the drive ahead.