These Are The Food Chains You'll Find In The World's Largest Truck Stop

There are big truck stops, and then there's Iowa 80. Located along Interstate 80, the largest truck stop in the world measures a massive 225 acres, with 900 parking spots for trucks, 250 for cars, and 20 for buses. The main building spans 130,000 square feet and houses pretty much anything you could want when taking a break from a long drive. You can get a haircut, watch a movie, take a shower, have your spine adjusted at the chiropractor — and of course, get a good meal at Iowa 80's many different restaurants.

The main draw for food at the truck stop is its in-house restaurant, Iowa 80 Kitchen. According to Business Insider, the eatery serves over 350,000 meals a year, and its pancakes made our list of the best gas station food in every state. The stop is also home to several quick-serve chains for diners who are in the mood for something a little more familiar. While the lineup has certainly changed since Iowa 80 opened in 1964, you're likely to spot the following mainstays if you happen to visit.