My 5 Favorite Dumpling Spots In NYC's Chinatown

If you eat in NYC's Chinatown as often as I do, you lose the sense that you have to fork over an entire paycheck to get a delicious meal. Of all the items crowding menus in these densely packed blocks of Lower Manhattan, few can rival the dumpling in terms of price and convenience. I won't pretend you'll be getting a sleek ambience or top-notch service with your dumplings. More often than not, these savory, doughy morsels are served in a to-go container into which I squeeze some vinegar and sriracha on my way out the door, only to enjoy them on a park bench or a neighborhood stoop.

But therein lies the beauty of the dumpling: It is a food free from pomp. I've eaten dozens upon dozens of dumplings in Chinatown in the 15 years I've lived in New York, and with each one, my palate has become more keen to what a dumpling should be. A modest mound of well-seasoned meat tucked into a pocket of thinly stretched dough should exude a savory flavor uplifted by the brightness of chives or the earthiness of cabbage. Dumplings should be served hot, so a good dumpling place should be turning them out quickly. When you see a line at a dumpling restaurant, it's usually a good sign that portends a hot, fresh snack. If you find yourself in the neighborhood with a taste for dumplings, you're in luck. Here are my five favorite dumpling spots in NYC's Chinatown.